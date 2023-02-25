Open in App
Hatboro, PA
New York Post

Viral video shows woman go on racist tirade at Pennsylvania pizzeria

By Patrick Reilly,

7 days ago

A woman went on a racist tirade against a Hispanic employee at a Pennsylvania pizza place in a caught-on-camera outburst on Thursday that has since gone viral.

The ugly scene played out at Amy’s Pizzeria and Italian restaurant in the Philadelphia suburb of Hatboro as a female customer was seen verbally berating the manager of the eatery, the Bucks County Courier Times reported .

“What’s wrong with that is you’re not American dude. I will look you the f–k up and get you the f—k out of our town. F—k you,” she says, giving him the finger. “Give me my money back. I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant.”

The manager questions how she knows that he’s an illegal immigrant as she disparages the restaurant for playing Spanish-language TV in the roughly five minute video, filmed by another employee from behind the counter.

“You got Spanish on your TV. That’s a ‘f–k you’ to Americans dude,” she says, giving him the finger again. “My father was a World War Two veteran, okay? His friends and family so you could sit here right now and make money. And your going to do this kind of sh-t?”

At one point in the video, the woman calls out the employee for filming her, who calls the customer a racist.

Police have identified the woman but have not released her name.
“You’re a victim. I’m an American,” she spits back, before taking out her cell phone and starting to film the workers.

“They’re filming me because I am white,” the customer narrates into her phone.

Hatboro police said in a statement that they responded to the restaurant on Thursday, where they “de-escalated the dispute with the customer.”

Police said they were reviewing a video of the incident and are investigating further. No charges had been filed as of Friday night.

“This lady walked into our pizza shop (owned by Hispanics) and heard Spanish coming from our TV and started discriminating [against] us. Not all Spanish speakers are Mexican and it was bold of her to assume so,” Amy’s Pizza wrote in a caption on the viral video.

“Discrimination should NOT happen to anyone, no matter who they are nor what their background is. America is a country built by immigrants. I’m so sorry if you have ever experienced something like this,” the restaurant said.

Police said that as the video made the rounds on social media, several people were wrongly identified as the woman in the video.

“It has also come to the attention of the police department that the video of the incident is circulating on social media and some people have falsely identified the woman depicted in the video.  We strongly suggest people cease and desist the attachment of false or mistaken names and identities to this video as the identity of the individual(s) involved are know to police,” the department said.

In a post on its Facebook page, Amy’s Pizza wrote: “We appreciate all your love and support but we do not support anyone trying to find this woman and accusing innocent people.”

