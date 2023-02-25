Guardians Reveal Lineup For First Spring Training Game

The Cleveland Guardians release their lineup for their first Spring Training game of 2023 against the Cincinnati Reds.

It's finally here! The first lineup for the Cleveland Guardians in the year 2023!

Fans got an early peak at the lineup the Guardians will be going with on the eve of Cleveland's first Sring Training game of the 2023 season. There's a lot to like about what we'll get to see in the opener.

Here's what the lineup will look like

Steven Kwan - LF Gabriel Arias - 3B Josh Naylor - 1B Will Brennan - RF Mike Zunino - C Tyler Freeman - 2B Brayan Rocchio - SS David Fry - DH Roman Quinn - CF Cal Quantrill - SP

This is a pretty exciting lineup for it being the first game of the season! Even though some of the big names such as Jose Ramirez and Josh Bell won't be getting the start on Saturday there are still a lot of intriguing players to keep an eye on.

Mar 25, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; A warm-up bat with the new branding for the Cleveland Guardians rests on the dugout fencing during spring training against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

One of those is newly signed catcher Mike Zunino. He missed a majority of the 2022 season with injury but is clearly healthy and ready to make an impact on the Guardians roster. It will be interesting to see how long he plays for and how he catches Quantrill.

The Guardians also clearly want to see what they have with some of their younger players who will likely be on the Big League roster but won't get consistent playing time. Arias, Brennan, and Freeman are all intriguing players and could be huge off the bench for Cleveland in the regular season.

Spring Training games are we finally get a clearer picture of how the team will look come the regular season. This picture will become more clear on Saturday at 3:05 EST when the first pitch is thrown.

