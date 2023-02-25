Open in App
Holyoke, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Third annual Battle of the Bars to Support the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke

By Nick Aresco,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGohQ_0kzBj4a100

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The third annual Battle of the Bars to Support the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke kicked off on Friday night.

Holyoke warming shelter to reopen on Friday

This is the first time the event is back since the start of the pandemic. Bartenders competed for tips to help support the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. Some of the area’s top bartenders battled it out at the Knights of Columbus in Holyoke.

Kelly McGivern, of the Holyoke Parade Committee, told 22News, “We bring in six bars to battle against each other. They bring in all their patrons to help cheer them on. The goal is to raise as much money from each bar and that all goes back to the parade committee so we can bring in different bands and entertainment so everyone is entertained throughout the parade itself.”

The winner of the battle gets the honor of hosting the trophy celebration.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Holyoke, MA newsLocal Holyoke, MA
Unforgettable Fire performs at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke for Marshal Mania
Holyoke, MA9 hours ago
Chicopee Chamber Hosts 2023 Shining Stars Awards Gala
Chicopee, MA4 hours ago
Irish-American heritage celebrations begin in Holyoke with flag-raising ceremony
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Read Across America Day: Springfield Mayor Sarno reads favorite book ‘Home Run for Bunny’ to students
Springfield, MA9 hours ago
City officials welcome Wood-n-Tap to West Springfield
West Springfield, MA12 hours ago
What to know ahead of this year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Hearing for Springfield, Westfield nursing homes that are closing
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman kicks off his campaign for Mayor
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Blarney Blowout takes place this weekend at UMass Amherst
Amherst, MA1 day ago
PHOTOS: Those around western Massachusetts got creative with snow sculptures
Westfield, MA1 day ago
Future of Eastfield Mall in Springfield still in discussion
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Springfield Museums to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday this weekend
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Western Massachusetts celebrates ‘Read Across America’ day
Springfield, MA1 day ago
On the spot hiring at MGM Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
City Councilor Justin Hurst is officially on ballot for Mayor in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
10th western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023 in Longmeadow
Longmeadow, MA21 hours ago
Hoax threat reported at West Springfield High School
West Springfield, MA10 hours ago
Springfield Mayor candidates obtain signatures to appear on ballot
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Hampden looks to improve their fire department
Hampden, MA1 day ago
Radioactive substances found in Springfield trash
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Greenfield Public Library closing Monday to prepare for new building
Greenfield, MA2 days ago
Buyers look to use Chez Josef building to grow marijuana
Agawam, MA1 day ago
Two recreation marijuana stores proposed for West Springfield
West Springfield, MA2 days ago
Amherst Police Chief Livingstone to retire after 46 years of service
Amherst, MA4 hours ago
Students at Bellamy School in Chicopee learn about the criminal justice system from Hampden District Attorney
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
$33M Mega Millions sold at Stop & Shop in Belchertown claimed
Belchertown, MA1 day ago
Hartford man sentenced for violent armed robberies in West Springfield and Connecticut
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Springfield art museum to display color rapping art of Nelson Stevens
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Car fire put out in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy