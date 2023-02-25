Open in App
Kaitlynn Carter gives birth, welcomes 2nd baby with Kristopher Brock

By Riley Cardoza,

7 days ago

Kaitlynn Carter’s cutie has arrived!

The “Hills: New Beginnings” alum gave birth to her and Kristopher Brock’s second child together, a baby girl.

Carter announced the happy news with an Instagram post on Friday, captioning it, “… and then there were 5… 🤍.”

The Instagram carousel featured several photos from the day she gave birth, including two black-and-white photos of Brock holding their daughter.

In another couple of pics, she held on to her daughter, who rested happily against her chest. The now mom of two even indulged in some much-deserved sushi after giving birth.

The couple, however, refrained from revealing their daughter’s name.

This is Brock’s third child, his second with Carter.
Instagram/@kaitlyyn
Carter captioned her post, “Verified … and then there were 5… 🤍.”
Instagram/@kaitlyyn

Carter, 34, debuted her bump in an October Instagram post .

“baby girl,” the then-pregnant star captioned a photo of herself putting on makeup in unbuttoned white jeans and blue lingerie.

She did not reveal her daughter’s name.
Instagram/@kaitlyyn
It’s also unclear when the baby was born.
Instagram/@kaitlyyn

Carter’s co-star Ashley Wahler’s commented that she “knew” the former blogger had a little one on the way.

As for Carter’s ex Brody Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, the former pageant queen shared her support.

The former reality star debuted her baby bump in October.
kaitlynn/Instagram

“Oh wow! This is fabulous news!” Thompson gushed at the time. “congratulations to you and Chris! Rowan will be the best big brother… I’m so happy for you!!”

Carter became a mom in September 2021 when she and Brock, 38, welcomed their now-1-year-old son, Rowan .

“baby girl,” she captioned the Instagram reveal.
Getty Images for Fashion Island

The stylist is also the father of son Charlie from a previous relationship with Laura Vassar.

Brock began dating Carter in 2020, one year after she split from Jenner . (Carter and the 39-year-old “Princes of Malibu” alum wed in Indonesia in June 2018, although the ceremony was not legally recognized.)

Carter and Brock previously welcomed son Rowan in September 2021.
kaitlynn/Instagram

When Jenner found out in an August 2021 episode of their MTV show that Carter was starting a family , he told viewers that her pregnancy felt “too soon.”

The former “Bromance” host explained, “I think it’s a little quick that she’s pregnant already. That was quick.”

However, when Carter gave birth, Jenner left a supportive comment on Rowan’s Instagram debut .

“Congrats Kait!” he wrote at the time. “You are gonna be the best mom!”

