Kaitlynn Carter gives birth, welcomes 2nd baby with Kristopher Brock

The stylist is also the father of son Charlie from a previous relationship with Laura Vassar.
Brock began dating Carter in 2020, one year after she split from Jenner . (Carter and the 39-year-old “Princes of Malibu” alum wed in Indonesia in June 2018, although the ceremony was not legally recognized.)
When Jenner found out in an August 2021 episode of their MTV show that Carter was starting a family , he told viewers that her pregnancy felt “too soon.”
The former “Bromance” host explained, “I think it’s a little quick that she’s pregnant already. That was quick.”
However, when Carter gave birth, Jenner left a supportive comment on Rowan’s Instagram debut .
“Congrats Kait!” he wrote at the time. “You are gonna be the best mom!”
