SLO residents forced to evacuate after tree topples during storm: ‘Felt like an earthquake’
By Mackenzie Shuman,
7 days ago
Around 5 a.m. Friday, San Luis Obispo resident Jessica Estrada heard a loud crash and felt her home shake.
“It felt like an earthquake,” Estrada said.
A huge pine tree fell on Estrada’s home in a duplex on Serrano Circle on Friday morning as a winter storm slammed San Luis Obispo County.
Around the time the tree ripped loose from the ground and struck the roof of the duplex, San Luis Obispo was experiencing winds of 15 to 28 mph with gusts of 30 to 41 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
