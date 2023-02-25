This is how long it will take to get a free state parks pass from the library

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everyone loves free stuff. And if you have kids, doing something for free is just the thing.
So when the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced in early January that anyone with a library card could check out a state parks pass for free, the response was tremendous. And if you take advantage of the deal now, there are only 2,595 people ahead of you in line (as of 5 p.m. Friday).
The passes, which will admit you to any of Nevada’s 27 state parks, are checked out to you for one week only, and there are only 50 of them — about two for every library.
That means that every week, 50 names come off the top of the list. It will be almost 52 weeks — a full year — before your name comes up. Now, it’s possible the list will move faster if people check out the passes for less than a week, or they just lose their patience and drop off the list. Or they move out of state.
So don’t forget to read a few books in the meantime. They’re free, too, and you get to check them out for three weeks at a time. That is, unless there’s a waiting list for the bestseller you’ve had your eye on.
See our original report on the program, a map of all the Nevada state parks, and a list of libraries here: How to check out Nevada state parks for free
Even if you have to pay a few bucks, it’s a great place to take a car full of kids. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
