Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
Franklin County Free Press

WellSpan Health recognized for diversity, equity, & inclusion programs and leadership

By Staff Report,

7 days ago
WellSpan Health was recently recognized for its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, training programs and leadership by national and regional publications including Newsweek and Training...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
F&M Trust announces new hires, promotions
Hagerstown, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emerging philanthropist program brings young philanthropists together for adult field day
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy