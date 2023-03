WGME

UPDATE: Officials search by air for missing Topsham women, car spotted in Lincoln By Stephanie Grindley, WGME, 7 days ago

By Stephanie Grindley, WGME, 7 days ago

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Topsham Police Department says the Maine Warden Service and Maine Forest Service used two airplanes and a helicopter today to search for ...