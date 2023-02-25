SVP petition filed for convicted serial sex offender

Prosecutors have petitioned the court to commit a man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple San Diego women, as a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP).

Juan Carlos Cordero was sentenced to six years in prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to three felony sexual assault counts.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

An SVP petition is filed if the person has been convicted of a sexually violent crime and is diagnosed with a mental disorder that could cause the person to become a repeat offender. During a hearing Friday, a judge said he would consider it.

"The petition on its base states or contains sufficient facts that, if true, would constitute probable cause to believe Mr. Cordero is likely to engage in sexually violent predatory criminal behavior upon his release," he said.

Police said Cordero raped and sexually assaulted women he met on dating sites or in person between 2015 and 2019.

During a 2019 preliminary hearing, some women said they believed Cordero drugged them.

Cordero will be eligible for parole next month. However, if he's committed as an SVP, he would remain behind bars and rehabilitated until the court decides he's eligible for conditional release.

Cordero has denied any and all allegations outlined in the petition. A probable cause hearing is set for June 20.

