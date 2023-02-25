Open in App
San Diego, CA
UPDATE: Hommage Bakehouse Opening Flagship Location This Summer

By Jeannine Boisse,

7 days ago

Hommage Bakehouse shared an update on social media this week after an extremely productive crowdfunding campaign that raised $124,000 via Mainvest toward their flagship location in progress in Mission Valley .

Partner and Head Baker Justin Gaspar has built a devoted local following since 2020. From a modest start introducing Hommage Bakehouse out of La Clochette Du Coin in Pacific Beach, to winning the Hulu series, “ Baker’s Dozen ,” and collaborating with foodie favorites like White Rice.

Most recently, Gaspar and team moved into a 2,000-square-foot retail and production space in Sorrento Valley . The bakery shares a storefront with Lucky Bolt and customers are likely to see lines out the door for its breads and pastries. You can also find Hommage selling at local markets like the Little Italy Mercato.

The production facility which opened in January 2023 allows Hommage to fulfill orders to various other cafes and restaurants across San Diego like Blue Bottle Coffee in One Paseo, UTC and Downtown, Portal Coffee, Barefoot Coffee, MRKT in La Jolla and Encinitas, Lovesong Coffee, Palmys, and many others.

Growth of the brand is staying steady, with a new location on its way in Mission Valley. The bakery is set to join the Civita development alongside new locations of Poki Bowl and Pizzo’s Pizzeria .

The flagship Mission Valley bakery is due to open in August 2023 . For now, you can find Hommage Bakehouse at their bustling production facility located at 10920 Roselle Street #104 in Sorrento Valley . Stay updated on Hommage Bakehouse by following on Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsOuy_0kzBYvaC00
Photo Credit: ​​Brendan Cleak at One Apparatus


