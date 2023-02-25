High schools compete in build-off welding event

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- El Paso and New Mexico high school welding teams competed in a build-off for its second year at Sun City Welding Academy Friday.

Northern Tool and TXHSWS hosts were in charge of the event. This year, 19 teams from El Paso and Eastern New Mexico competed for scholarships and prizes.

“There is a major shortage of welders and skilled persons in the welding trade”, claimed Sun City Welding Director, Scott Herndon. “The Texas High School Welding Series and our welding academy is cultivating the next generation of welders and growing this competition in our area is key to maintaining our industry at the forefront when it comes to high school students choosing a career path,” said Herndon.

The series gives high school students hands-on experience to sharpen their skills while competing in four different welding levels and one major build off.

Prior to the build-off students at all competing high schools held their own “Welding Certification Day” at their respective high school. Certified welding inspectors sponsored by Sun City Welding Academy went out to each high school to test students’ skills and certify them with TXHSWS certifications.

“Competitions like the TXHSWS Build Off competition helps students practice what it’s like in the real world and to work in teams with build plans and tests before each job”, Herndon adds.

