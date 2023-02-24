Law updates to be offered

Residents can get caught up on new HOA laws during a seminar hosted by the Organization of HOAs in Sun City West.

The seminar, open to OHOA members only, is scheduled 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 in the lecture hall at the R.H. Johnson Recreation Center, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd. Is “HOA Case Law Update.” featured speaker Kate Merolo will keep HOA residents up to date. She is an experienced HOA attorney and partner at Carpenter, Hazlewood, Delgado and Bolen.

Merolo has been representing the interests of homeowner associations for more than 13 years. Her credentials include a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude degree in justice studies from Arizona State University in 2005 and a Juris Doctor cum laude degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2009. While at Loyola University New Orleans, she was a member of the Loyola Maritime Law Journal and the Phi Delta Phi Legal Honors fraternity. Merolo is a member of Community Associations Institute, the Horace Rumpole American Inn of Court, the American Intellectual Property Law Association and The Copyright Society of the USA.

Although she practices several types of law, she is a specialist in HOA rule and covenant enforcement. She was with Ekmark and Ekmark law firm 2012–16 when it merged with Carpenter, Hazlewood, Delgado and Bolen. She was made a partner at CHDB in 2020. She has been on the Phoenix Boys Choir board of trustees since June 2021 and currently serves as the second chair on the board.

The OHOA Office, located in the Sun City West Foundation Office Building, 14465 R.H. Johnson Blvd., is open 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged.

We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org.