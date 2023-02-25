WATCH: Grossman Homers in Rangers Debut

Veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman started in left field and drove in the Rangers' first two runs of Spring Training on Friday.

Robbie Grossman made his Texas Rangers Cactus League debut with a home run on Friday, an auspicious way to kick off the competition in left field.

The Rangers signed Grossman last week to a one-year contract that could be worth up to $5 million, depending upon incentives.

Grossman was in the starting lineup in the Rangers’ 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals . He came up in the second inning, batting sixth in the order, and blasted a one-out, one-on offering from Kansas City left-hander Daniel Lynch down the left-field line, with the ball hitting the foul pole.

The Rangers posted video of the home run during the game.

Grossman is a 10-year veteran who has played for five different teams and has a .245 career batting average with 80 home runs and 336 RBI. He finished last season with Atlanta. He’s considered a quality option against left-handed pitching.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said before Friday’s game that he hasn’t settled on a platoon situation in left field, even though Grossman, a switch-hitter, batted better than .300 against left-handers last season.

There is plenty of competition at the position, including incumbent Bubba Thompson, Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran. The latter two have drawn interest on the trade market and are converted infielders.

There is also Mark Mathias, who was acquired last season and can play infield and outfield. The Rangers could even use veteran Brad Miller in left field.

Thompson probably has the best chance to win playing time in a platoon situation. He batted .265/.302/.312/.614 in 55 games with the Rangers after his call-up in August. Thompson is perhaps the fastest player on the roster. He stole 18 bases with the Rangers and set a Triple-A Round Rock record for stolen bases in a season before his call-up. He has a solid glove but hasn’t shown much power.

