Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Springfield Youth Mental Health Coalition launches new mental health awareness campaign

By Nick Aresco,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cj03B_0kzBTJwf00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is looking to improve mental health in kids. The Springfield Youth Mental Health Coalition met Friday night to launch a new mental health awareness campaign.

Homeless man with manslaughter charge arrested in West Springfield

The campaign is called “I Am More Than My Mood.” The goal is to normalize healthy conversations about mental health and encourage everyone in the Greater Springfield area to discuss stress, anxiety, and depression as common challenges that everyone goes through.

Simbrit Paskins, the program coordinator for the Beat The Odds Program told 22News, “The focus of the event is to give youth a voice and let the community know how they feel about mental health. Let people know that mental health is important, and provide resources and deeper conversations about how we help people through mental health challenges.”

The stats show, in 2019, more than a third of eighth-grade students reported sustained sadness or hopelessness that impacted their usual activities.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
Hearing for Springfield, Westfield nursing homes that are closing
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Read Across America Day: Springfield Mayor Sarno reads favorite book ‘Home Run for Bunny’ to students
Springfield, MA10 hours ago
Students at Bellamy School in Chicopee learn about the criminal justice system from Hampden District Attorney
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hoax threat reported at West Springfield High School
West Springfield, MA11 hours ago
Chicopee Chamber Hosts 2023 Shining Stars Awards Gala
Chicopee, MA5 hours ago
Neal announced $1 million for new Student Success Center at Bay Path University
Longmeadow, MA11 hours ago
Amherst Police Chief Livingstone to retire after 46 years of service
Amherst, MA5 hours ago
City officials welcome Wood-n-Tap to West Springfield
West Springfield, MA13 hours ago
Hampden looks to improve their fire department
Hampden, MA1 day ago
Radioactive substances found in Springfield trash
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Unforgettable Fire performs at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke for Marshal Mania
Holyoke, MA11 hours ago
Threat to Ralph C. Mahar Regional School District found not dangerous
Orange, MA3 days ago
Northwestern DA to announce breakthrough in 1978 unsolved homicide “Granby Girl”
Granby, MA7 hours ago
Future of Eastfield Mall in Springfield still in discussion
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Western Massachusetts celebrates ‘Read Across America’ day
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman kicks off his campaign for Mayor
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Greenfield Public Library closing Monday to prepare for new building
Greenfield, MA2 days ago
PHOTOS: Those around western Massachusetts got creative with snow sculptures
Westfield, MA1 day ago
Irish-American heritage celebrations begin in Holyoke with flag-raising ceremony
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Blarney Blowout takes place this weekend at UMass Amherst
Amherst, MA1 day ago
Hampden DA’s office conducting Springfield deadly officer-involved shooting investigation
Springfield, MA2 days ago
City Councilor Justin Hurst is officially on ballot for Mayor in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Two recreation marijuana stores proposed for West Springfield
West Springfield, MA2 days ago
Car fire put out in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
On the spot hiring at MGM Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
What to know ahead of this year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Parking bans in effect for winter storm on Friday
Amherst, MA21 hours ago
Springfield Mayor candidates obtain signatures to appear on ballot
Springfield, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy