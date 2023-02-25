Gov. Lamont, elected officials announce $2M allocated for Norwalk public parking redevelopment

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday a release of $2 million in state funding that will go toward the redevelopment of a Norwalk public parking lot.

The space will be fully transformed into new apartments, shops, restaurants and offices for community members to enjoy.

Mayor Harry Rilling, State Sen. Bob Duff and other local officials joined Lamont for the announcement.

"We are so proud of the fact that Norwalk is growing so quickly, and that doesn't happen by accident," Duff said.

"We keep making investments. We've got an incredibly forceful delegation led by Bob Duff. He's always urging us on to do more and here we are again," Lamont said.

Officials said it will create more job and housing opportunities for the growing community.