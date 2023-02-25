Ant-Man 3's Katy O'Brian Talks Putting Her Own Stamp on Jentorra

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in theaters last week , and it features the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles as well as Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The movie also stars Loki 's Jonathan Majors as Kang and Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang. In addition to the returning characters, the threequel also features some franchise newcomers, including Katy O'Brian (Jentorra). This week, ComicBook.com 's Jenna Anderson had the chance to chat with O'Brian who talked about making the Quantum Realm freedom fighter her own.

"I started to," O'Brian replied when asked if she researched Jentorra's comics roots. "I think she only has seven appearances, and there's this small Micronauts arc, and there's the whole son of Hulk kind of thing, and she's green and blonde. So when I saw all that before I got a chance to talk to Peyton [Reed], I was like, 'Okay, how is this me?' But when I spoke to him, it was pretty clear. And then especially when I read the script that it's kind of a big deviation. So still looked into that character, but I think that this Jentorra is very different."

O'Brian added of joining the MUC, "It's an honor. When I was growing up, I didn't see anybody that looked like me on screen, ever, so I didn't really think that there were opportunities out there for people like me. I think trying to be an actor was just the craziest thought that I could have. So hopefully, someone sees it, sees that it's possible, and if that's their dream, they can pursue it. Or if it inspires them in other ways, that's amazing too, so yeah, I'm happy to be amongst the crew."

She continued, "Well, a lot of people, once I was able to say I was in Ant-Man , I guess they just thought that I was going to deliver one or two lines or something. So I'm like, 'I was there for four months.' So I think what's been really funny is just people realizing that I had a lot more screen time than they assumed. The fan reactions, I try not to look at stuff. I feel like it's just better for your mental health. But my wife sends me a lot of highlights. And people have, I guess, been talking about my abs a lot, which is really funny."

Does Katy O'Brian Want To Play Jentorra Again?

"I want to know more about that spear that I use," O'Brian told ComicBook.com . "I don't know, just getting to see a little bit more personality, how she interacts with her people. A lot of it, I love the fighting aspect of it. I'm a martial artist. It's a lot of fun for me. But I think being able to see the humanity in somebody is really, really important. So I think it adds layers to the character and it's good to see that someone can be strong and sensitive and loving and wholesome as well."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.