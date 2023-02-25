Open in App
Garden Grove, CA
International Union of Painters & Allied Trades District Council 36 endorses Kim Bernice Nguyen for Congress

By courtesy,

7 days ago
On the heels of announcing back-to-back endorsements from Former State Assemblyman Tom Daly, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Bernice...
