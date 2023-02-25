Garden Grove
Change location
See more from this location?
Garden Grove, CA
oc-breeze.com
International Union of Painters & Allied Trades District Council 36 endorses Kim Bernice Nguyen for Congress
By courtesy,7 days ago
By courtesy,7 days ago
On the heels of announcing back-to-back endorsements from Former State Assemblyman Tom Daly, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Bernice...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0