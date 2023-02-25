Open in App
Princeton, WV
See more from this location?
WVNS

City of Princeton looking for dilapidated structures to take down

By Julia White,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5qFg_0kzBPsFu00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Members of the City of Princeton are scouting out dilapidated structures within city limits to take down.

The Mercer County Dilapidated Structure Initiative has already helped the City of Princeton remove dozens of structures.

The goal of the initiative is to dismantle unsafe structures and enhance public safety.

Raleigh County Commission seeks funds to dredge Whitestick Creek

Ty Smith, the co-director for the City of Princeton, said the project will help pave the way for economic growth.

“Demolition is a key piece of economic development,” said Smith. “So, when you take a dilapidated structure and you remove that structure, you’ve done a couple things for that neighborhood.”

The City of Princeton is accepting recommendations for any buildings and structures that need to be torn down.

Smith said that any property owner that has a structure they want removed should reach out to himself or their Code Enforcement Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Princeton, WV newsLocal Princeton, WV
Local woodworker replaces Blessing Box after vandalism
Pipestem, WV5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Construction for public sewer extension project in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, WV1 day ago
Pottery Place shows off Stratton Elementary School tiles
Beckley, WV1 day ago
New veterans nursing facility underway in Beckley
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Beckley K-9 unit passes due to illness
Beckley, WV9 hours ago
Humane Society of Raleigh County fundraising event
Beckley, WV1 day ago
EMS Director says Southern WV suffering from ambulance worker shortage
Ghent, WV1 day ago
Exhibit by Andrea Brunais at Bluefield Arts Center
Bluefield, WV1 day ago
Spero Health launches a new location in Beckley
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Power outage planned in parts of Bluefield on Saturday
Bluefield, WV1 day ago
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price announces retirement
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Body identified as California woman originally missing while visiting family in Fayette County, West Virginia
Leon, WV1 day ago
Warm winter weather affects businesses in Raleigh County
Ghent, WV2 days ago
New app launched for Bluefield Area Transit
Bluefield, WV1 day ago
Anti-Vaping campaigns to take place at Concord University
Athens, WV3 days ago
New River Gorge trail temporarily closed
Fayetteville, WV4 days ago
Pistos Coffee serves java and community
Oak Hill, WV3 days ago
Town Loop trailhead in Fayetteville temporarily closes for gas well plugging
Glen Jean, WV4 days ago
Coal miner dead in West Virginia
Freeburn, KY4 days ago
Man killed in Chapmanville crash identified
Chapmanville, WV1 day ago
2 sentenced in Wyoming County after leaving overdosing man beside road to die
Mullens, WV5 hours ago
Local teachers honored with NAACP Living Legends award
Beckley, WV6 days ago
Mercer Mall AMC Theatre closing permanently
Bluefield, WV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy