City of Princeton looking for dilapidated structures to take down

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Members of the City of Princeton are scouting out dilapidated structures within city limits to take down.

The Mercer County Dilapidated Structure Initiative has already helped the City of Princeton remove dozens of structures.

The goal of the initiative is to dismantle unsafe structures and enhance public safety.

Ty Smith, the co-director for the City of Princeton, said the project will help pave the way for economic growth.

“Demolition is a key piece of economic development,” said Smith. “So, when you take a dilapidated structure and you remove that structure, you’ve done a couple things for that neighborhood.”

The City of Princeton is accepting recommendations for any buildings and structures that need to be torn down.

Smith said that any property owner that has a structure they want removed should reach out to himself or their Code Enforcement Department.

