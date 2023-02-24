Ridgewood Recap: Musical Performances Delight Ridgewood Audiences. Maroons Dominate in Playoff Season

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Ridgewood was alive with the sound of music last week. The Ridgewood Symphony Orchestra put on a spectacular show at the West Side Presbyterian Church on Friday, featuring a range of concertos and symphonies. Notably, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra's very own Anton Rist joined the musicians on stage as a special guest. Students from Julliard also made the trip to West Side Presbyterian Church to perform Sunday afternoon. The orchestra performed a selection of classical pieces, including Mozart's Symphony No. 35.

The Ridgewood Maroons are off to an impressive start this playoff season this past week. In the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 title, the boys basketball team dominated against Passaic High School. As the defending sectional champions, the Maroons are considered strong contenders for the title once again. The hockey team faced off against Manalapan in the opening match of the Public A NJSIAA ice hockey tournament.

Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the provided links below.

Ridgewood Symphony Orchestra Stuns In Ensemble Performance

Fashion Show Spotlights Cruelty-Free Fashion in Ridgewood

Juilliard Chamber Orchestra Brings Classical Excellence to Ridgewood

Committee Discusses Walkability Concerns in Ridgewood

14 Years Later, Schedler Property Still Causing Controversy at Ridgewood Meetings

Short Agenda for Ridgewood Council Meeting Wednesday

Ridgewood Boys Basketball: Starts Title Defense with Comfortable Victory

Local Nonprofit Spotlight: Feed the Frontlines

Ridgewood Hockey: Beats Manalapan 2-1 in First Round of State Tournament



