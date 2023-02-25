Quin Snyder reportedly getting significant money to become Hawks head coach

Quin Snyder’s patience appears to have paid off (literally and figuratively).

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that Snyder is nearing a deal to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks. Charania adds that Snyder will be getting a “significant” contract expected to be in the range of $8 million per year.

Details of NBA head coach contracts are not readily available to the public. But a report by Sportico in late 2021 named the highest-paid coaches in the league. At that time, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich (making $11.5 million per year), Golden State’s Steve Kerr ($9 million), Miami’s Erik Spoelstra ($8.5 million), and Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers ($8.5 million) led the field. Toronto’s Nick Nurse and Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer were also amongst the coaches making over $8 million.

But all of those aforementioned head coaches have won NBA titles. Snyder has not yet done that but will be getting paid as if he has. The 56-year-old has other deserving qualities though with nearly a decade of head coaching experience under his belt along with a winning percentage of .623 over his previous five seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Snyder, an assistant for the Hawks in the 2013-14 season, was the candidate that Atlanta wanted all along (moving to hire him just days after firing Nate McMillan) But with a sub-.500 record (29-30) and some big egos to manage as well , the job might not be an easy one for Snyder.

