Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Quin Snyder reportedly getting significant money to become Hawks head coach

By Darryn Albert,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39c8oh_0kzBIX1W00

Apr 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Quin Snyder’s patience appears to have paid off (literally and figuratively).

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that Snyder is nearing a deal to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks. Charania adds that Snyder will be getting a “significant” contract expected to be in the range of $8 million per year.

Details of NBA head coach contracts are not readily available to the public. But a report by Sportico in late 2021 named the highest-paid coaches in the league. At that time, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich (making $11.5 million per year), Golden State’s Steve Kerr ($9 million), Miami’s Erik Spoelstra ($8.5 million), and Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers ($8.5 million) led the field. Toronto’s Nick Nurse and Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer were also amongst the coaches making over $8 million.

But all of those aforementioned head coaches have won NBA titles. Snyder has not yet done that but will be getting paid as if he has. The 56-year-old has other deserving qualities though with nearly a decade of head coaching experience under his belt along with a winning percentage of .623 over his previous five seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Snyder, an assistant for the Hawks in the 2013-14 season, was the candidate that Atlanta wanted all along (moving to hire him just days after firing Nate McMillan) But with a sub-.500 record (29-30) and some big egos to manage as well , the job might not be an easy one for Snyder.

