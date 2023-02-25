NFL world reacts to significant Jalen Ramsey update

On the heels of parting ways with linebacker Bobby Wagner, the Los Angeles Rams may soon be bidding farewell to another one of their top defenders, cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey is owed $17 million in 2023 and Los Angeles, who has spent recent seasons adding high-priced players (including Ramsey), is now looking to shed payroll.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network tweeted on Friday that “league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks.”

The NFL community reacted strongly to the news. In some cases, the latest Ramsey report is in direct contrast to other recent news.

Ramsey will turn 29 during the 2023 season. So, while he’s not a young cornerback anymore, he’s not past his prime. He’s also remained relatively durable throughout his career. In three full seasons with the Rams, he’s missed only two games. In 2022, he played in all 17 games.

Ramsey has made six consecutive Pro Bowls. He’s also a three-time first-team All-Pro corner. That included 2021, when he helped the Rams win a Super Bowl. So, teams know that he can produce at a high level for a championship-caliber team.

If Los Angeles is, in fact, looking to get rid of Ramsey, he should generate a lot of interest on the trade market.

