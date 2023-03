In another sign that Southern California is experiencing a rare weather event, Palm Springs has been blanketed with a few inches of snow.

In a video taken at the city's tram station, flurries can be seen falling, and sticking, onto the ground.

The station is at an elevation of 2,600 feet in the San Jacinto Mountains.

In total, the San Jacinto Mountains are expected to get up to 4 inches of snow.