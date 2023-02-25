Open in App
Lompoc, CA
KSBY News

Santa Maria and Lompoc feel impacts of Friday's heavy rainfall

7 days ago
The latest storm has left hundreds of Lompoc residents without power and roadways in Santa Maria closed due to flooding.

"I am from San Diego, and this is a lot more than I would usually expect," said Crystal Ransdell who is visiting the Central Coast this week.

"Lots of jackets, parkas, umbrellas, and just run to your car as fast as you can and get indoors," said Ransdell's daughter, Rachel Zanella, who lives in Santa Maria.

Meanwhile, 30 miles down Highway 1, weather-induced power outages impacted hundreds in Lompoc.

"We had an outage earlier this morning, and we do have teams who are out removing barriers created by this fast-moving water. We ask those of you who are living near potential overflow and flooding areas to stay aware and alert. If you can stay out of it and not drive, it would be helpful," said Mayor Jenelle Osborne.

City Public Information Officer Samantha Scroggin says Lompoc's College Skatepark also remains closed due to flooding and damaged trees.

"We are seeing an unprecedented amount of rain moving through the area. We have prepped as best we can with all of our staff on notice for flooding issues, downed trees, electrical issues," Mayor Osborne added.

Additionally, in Santa Maria, Friday's continuous heavy downpour left rainwater building up along city streets, prompting closures for Carmen Lane between Depot and Thornburg as well as parts of Black Road from Stowell to Main Street.

"I can’t handle it! I can’t handle being wet! We just got a brand-new dryer this morning and the guys were having a hard time putting it in, it was just soaked and it is just a nightmare!" Zanella said.

But in spite of the rain, Zanella says she and her mother still plan to head down Highway 101 to get to Anaheim for their weekend trip.

"If I don’t leave tonight, I am going to leave early in the morning and hope for the best. Even if I have to pull over in Ventura, get a hotel, we will make it to Disney!" she added.

"If we can get to Disneyland, we are just going to suck it up, poncho it up, and get in!" Ransdell said.

Lompoc city leaders say they have also given notice to campers near the riverbed, saying they may have to be evacuated as the rainfall continues.

They advise anyone who comes across downed power lines or other life-threatening storm damages to call 911.

