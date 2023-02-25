Open in App
Lynn, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Itemlive.com

Councilor arraigned for animal cruelty

By Anthony Cammalleri,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYa3W_0kzBEj5s00

LYNN — Ward 1 City Councilor Wayne Lozzi was arraigned in Lynn District Court Friday afternoon on a charge of animal cruelty, after he allegedly kicked a cat on his back porch.

Home security camera footage of Lozzi walking to his back porch and kicking a cat circulated on social media in October after his son Zachary posted it on Instagram. The footage depicts a cat chasing Lozzi’s cat, Marjorie, on his back porch.

Lozzi, in his underwear, steps out of the house and kicks the cat that was chasing Marjorie through the air, before it bounces off of the porch railing and lands near the corner rail.

On Jan. 11, Lt. Cristine Speranza of the Lynn Police Department filed a criminal complaint against Lozzi for animal cruelty, alleging that Lozzi “cruelly beat” the cat.

Lozzi did not appear in court for his initial Feb. 8 clerk’s hearing. On Friday Lozzi’s attorney, William O’Hare, told Judge SallyAnn Janulevicus that Lozzi had “solid ground to suggest that he didn’t know there was the clerk’s hearing on that day.”

O’Hare argued that Lozzi kicked the cat to keep it away from his pet, who he believed was being attacked.

“He’s in his underwear early in the morning,” O’Hare said in reference to Lozzi. “His cat’s out there, a stray cat comes up off the deck and with his bare foot, he kicks it away from his cat and says, ‘Get out of here.'”

Janulevicus approved a motion from prosecutor Kevin Hennessey to release Lozzi with a $1,000 personal surety, under the condition that Lozzi surrender any pets under his custody and steer clear of any legal trouble until his 9 a.m. March 23 pre-trial hearing at Lynn District Court.

The animal cruelty charge followed a police investigation in which Lozzi’s son, also named Wayne, told police that Lozzi would make him “snuff out” kittens when there were too many in a litter.

According to a police report, Wayne told police that his father told him “animals don’t have souls, they’re only here for humans.” Wayne also told police that in 2021 Lozzi sent his other cat, Lilith, flying to the wall after she got into his marijuana plants in the basement.

Lilith, Wayne told police, went into hiding for two days after the incident. The cat later disappeared, and Wayne said that he remembered Lozzi feeding her the morning before. Wayne told police that his father said the cat “must have been eaten by hawks,” the police report said.

Wayne also told police that Lozzi would beat his dog, Bud, sometimes picking him up and throwing him, and once beating him by hand until the dog urinated.

Lozzi denied his son’s allegations, saying that he believed they were retaliatory in nature. He said that a year prior to the video’s release, he filed a restraining order against Wayne that expired shortly before the cat video was released.

On his charge, Lozzi said that he was confident he will be exonerated.

“I’m actually glad that it came to this point because there have been false allegations against me, and on social media,” Lozzi said.

The post Councilor arraigned for animal cruelty appeared first on Itemlive .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
POST Commission Suspends Former Rowley Cop Charged With Rape, 2 Other Officers
Mendon, MA1 day ago
Worcester officer convicted of 'shocking and sickening' 2013 rape to pay victim $2.5M
Worcester, MA3 days ago
Man indicted on new charges in violent rampage in 2 New Hampshire towns that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Brookline, NH1 day ago
25 Investigates: Woburn court worker charged with witness intimidation retired, collecting a pension
Woburn, MA1 day ago
Max, a Rescue Dog from Tennessee, is Haverhill’s Top Dog; Wears License No. 1
Haverhill, MA1 day ago
Woman arrested for stalking in Nashua
Nashua, NH4 days ago
Man, woman arraigned in carjacking, kidnapping of 2-year-old baby in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA3 days ago
Prosecutors say man killed Manchester man, buried body in Massachusetts
Manchester, NH4 days ago
‘I have candy and puppies’: Man sought after allegedly enticing 2 minors at MBTA station, police say
Boston, MA1 day ago
Surveillance video shows mother’s panic-stricken reaction when SUV was stolen with toddler inside
Lawrence, MA2 days ago
Police: Man yelled ‘take a bath’ before spraying woman with liquid at MBTA station
Boston, MA3 days ago
Former Mass. RMV branch manager, driving school owner accused in driving test conspiracies
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Man pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining more than $30k in Massachusetts SNAP and PUA benefits
Boston, MA2 days ago
DA: Missing Hopkinton teenager found dead in Milford woods
Hopkinton, MA2 days ago
Revere police searching for missing teen
Revere, MA2 days ago
NSC-131 members say they can't find a NH defense lawyer for pending civil rights case
Portsmouth, NH2 days ago
No Injuries From Bathroom Fire at Groveland Group Home
Groveland, MA3 days ago
Federal investigators search Cohasset home as part of ‘ongoing federal investigation’
Cohasset, MA4 days ago
Evidence destroyed years after killing of Nashua woman 47 years ago; case remains unsolved
Nashua, NH3 days ago
After Lowell clean-up effort backfired, household trash piles up
Lowell, MA1 day ago
37 Dirt Bikes, Mopeds Seized in Months-Long Boston Investigation: Police
Boston, MA4 days ago
New video shows moment car was stolen with toddler inside
Lawrence, MA2 days ago
Bald eagle rescued at Massachusetts cemetery remains in critical condition
Barnstable, MA3 days ago
2 Hurt as Car Slams Into Wilmington Home, Causing Major Damage
Wilmington, MA17 hours ago
Victim Airlifted From 2-Car Middlesex County Crash With Life-Threatening Injuries
Dracut, MA1 day ago
Police: 28-year-old woman injured in shooting Menlo Street in Brockton
Brockton, MA3 days ago
Why so many rats these days? A growing number of Mass. communities are being overrun by the rodents
Boston, MA2 days ago
Now former nurse arrested for allegedly diverting opioids from Massachusetts hospital
Boston, MA5 days ago
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chanel
Westford, MA2 days ago
Preteen son slain in Massachusetts murder-suicide heard screaming in 911 call
Andover, MA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy