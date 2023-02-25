A Tech tale of two halves

LYNN — The Lynn Tech Tigers hosted Bay Path in the State Vocational Tournament on Friday evening, winning 53-46 for their 18th win of the season. When the game started, it seemed like the Tigers would cruise to victory, holding a 35-22 lead at halftime, but they were in for a treat come the second half.

The Tigers went from a free-flowing offense – where the majority of shots fell – to being held scoreless for seven minutes of the third quarter, allowing Bay Path to go on a 10-0 run and get back into the game.

“I feel like we were stagnant on offense. Nobody was moving and no one was cutting,” Tech head coach Corey Bingham said.

Tech freshman Giovanni Jean snapped Bay Path’s run with a layup after a tough drive to the rim. The Tigers went into the fourth quarter leading 39-34.

In the final frame, the Tigers started to find their groove on both ends of the court, starting with Cesar Reyes who Bingham described as the “glue.”

With the game tied at 42, Reyes stripped the ball away from an opponent and raced to the basket, eventually being fouled and making both free throws. On the next possession, Reyes found his opportunity to jump the passing lane and got another steal.

“He’s a dual-athlete. When the ball is in the air, it’s like his football [instincts] jump into him and he gets in the passing lanes,” Bingham said. “He’s really our defensive glue guy. Every team needs that and [over] the last three or four games, he’s coming into his own. He excelled on the defensive and offensive end tonight.”

The game was a back-and-forth battle, but when Tech needed its star player to step up, he did.

Jean kept attacking the basket and if he didn’t score, he got fouled and went to the line where he was automatic, making big free throws down the stretch.

“Gio’s getting to the line and being confident at the line – he’s a big-time player,” Bingham said. “Games we played against Saugus, for example, get you prepared for games like this.”

Jean iced the game with a pair of free throws, but it was fellow freshman Andy Batista who came up big with a defensive steal. Despite having four fouls, Bingham put Batista back in for the latter stages and the youngster delivered with the game-sealing steal.

“He stuck his nose in a lot of plays he shouldn’t have, but I believe in him,” Bingham said. “As a coach, you believe in him and throw him out there and see what he does – and he made a big defensive play for us.

Jean finished with 23 points and four rebounds while teammate Jayden Welch posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers will host the State Vocational Tournament championship Sunday at 3 p.m. with their opponent TBD.

