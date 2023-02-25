Coming off last season – one in which the Lynn Tech boys basketball team went 6-15 – head coach Corey Bingham wanted to see change.

Well, its record says it all. Tech sits at 18-3 with its most recent victory coming against Bay Path on Friday. That said, what changed?

Prior to this season, Bingham mentioned four things he wanted his team to accomplish.

The first was to build a defensive foundation. With an enthusiastic young core and several strong bodies, the Tigers improved their defense from a season ago.

“That’s what we tilt our hat on,” Bingham said. “Just trapping and being all over the place is our identity on defense… it’s 10 people out there, when it’s really five out there.”

Bingham pointed to Friday as an example.

“We did our job – we stopped them when we were supposed to,” Bingham said. “Yes, we took care of that goal for sure.”

Secondly, Bingham felt conditioning was off last season due to the pandemic.

“I feel like we were great when it came to the fourth quarter,” Bingham said. “The conditioning is getting there. They weren’t waving [or] tired, and we press, so, the conditioning is, I’d say, 100 percent coming into the tournament.”

Then, perhaps the most important: having players enjoy themselves. Bingham, again, pointed to Friday’s example. He also added that having fun is written on a chalkboard in the locker room.

“Towards the end of the game, we had fun getting steals,” Bingham said. “They were jumping around, [and] playing aggressively, so, yes, we had fun.”

Lastly, he wanted his Tigers to be Commonwealth (Small) champions – mission accomplished.

“We have captured that – my first conference championship,” Bingham said.

The post So, did Tech reach its preseason goals? appeared first on Itemlive .