Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announces 2023 Read With MEac winners

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the winner of 2023 Read With MEac winners.

The city-wide reading contest encourages students in Norfolk Public Schools to read as much as they can. Those who participate have their progress monitored through the Renaissance Reading program from September through February.

Below are the following winners and their prizes:

First-Place School : W.H. Taylor Elementary ($2,000)

: W.H. Taylor Elementary ($2,000) Second-Place School : Tidewater Park Elementary ($1,500)

: Tidewater Park Elementary ($1,500) Third-Place School: Ingleside Elementary Elementary ($500)

Ingleside Elementary Elementary ($500) Winning Class: Teacher : Matthew Buchinger, 2nd grade, W.H. Taylor Elementary ($1,000)

: Matthew Buchinger, 2nd grade, W.H. Taylor Elementary ($1,000) Top Readers : Annabella Hardner, 2nd grade, Norview Elementary* Isabella McKenzie, 2nd grade, Larchmont Elementary Henry Martins, 2nd grade, Ghent School Harper Baylor-Morse, 3rd grade, Ghent School Zachary Ross, 3rd grade, Academy for Discovery at Lakewood Juliet Anderson, 4th grade, Larchmont Elementary Kai Hiyama, 4th grade, W.H. Taylor Elementary Isabella Clark, 5th grade, Tarrallton Elementary Giovanni Jackson, 5th grade, Bay View Elementary Anise Moore, 6th grade, Academy of International Studies at Rosemont Arden McCammon, 6th grade, Academy of International Studies at Rosemont Esme’ Courson, 7th grade, Academy of International Studies at Rosemont Byron Gordon, 7th grade, Academy of International Studies at Rosemont Gabriella Chambers, 8th grade, Academy of International Studies at Rosemont Elisa Bowes, 8th grade, Academy of International Studies at Rosemont

: Most Improved : Ethan Trusty, 2nd grade, Coleman Place Elementary Seth Burleson, 2nd grade, Lake Taylor School Amberlynn Sop-Neblock, 3rd grade, Sewells Point Elementary Peyton Palovick, 3rd grade, Bay View Elementary Serenity Nixon, 4th grade, Southside STEM Academy at Campostella Gray Richardson, 4th grade, Tidewater Park Elementary Re’kale Austin, 5th grade, Granby Elementary Orlando Gonzalez Contreras, 5th grade, Oceanair Elementary Jani’yah Mumford, 6th grade, Southside STEM Academy at Campostella Octavian Brown, 6th grade, Norview Middle Summer Williams, 7th grade, Blair Middle William Bott, 7th grade, Northside Middle Da’Miya Williams, 8th grade, Azalea Gardens Middle Emigdio Rudiger, 8th grade, Azalea Gardens Middle

:

This year marks the program’s 15th year and continues to encourage education and promoted a love of reading.

