Padres learn from, speed through first spring training game with new rules

A pitch clock affixed to the batter's eye at Peoria Stadium counts down during Friday's spring training game between the Padres and Mariners. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The pitch clock had just ticked down past :07 when home plate umpire Ryan Blakney abruptly stood up, raised his hands to signal time out and pointed at his wrist.

Manny Machado was not “alert to the pitcher,” as a new rule requires batters to be when there are eight seconds remaining on the clock. So he was charged with a strike and was behind 0-1 before seeing a pitch.

That was the first clock violation in Major League Baseball.

“I made history,” Machado exclaimed later. “Hall of Fame!”

Machado said Blakney warned him.

“It was quick, man,” Machado said. “That's a quick time. I thought I had enough time. I got up there, the umpire said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a few seconds. Let’s go.’ I looked up and he banged it. It's quick. … It's gonna be an adjustment for sure.”

Machado hardly acknowledged the infraction, simply nodding at Blakney and getting ready for the next offering from Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray. Three pitches later, Machado lined a single into left field.

“That might be my strategy this year,” he said. “I’ll go down 0-1 every time.”

The Padres’ first spring training game of 2023 was one of just two played between Major League teams on Friday. So it was not just their first exposure to the potentially radical rule changes, it was ostensibly MLB’s first test.

League officials, including MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword, the point man on the changes, were in attendance. Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch timed his tour of spring training sites in Arizona so that he was in Peoria for Friday’s game. He said it was “historic” and planned to take a scorecard from the game back to the museum.

The goal of the pitch clock is to hasten the pace of play and shorten games. It did so. Friday’s contest, a 3-2 Mariners victory, was played in 2 hours, 29 minutes. That was more than a half-hour quicker than the Padres’ average spring training game time of just more than three hours last year.

“I’ll take it,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said.

Melvin even approached Sword during the game to say: “If this is gonna be the pace of these games, I'm OK with this.”

The other two rule changes this year are the banning of the infield shift and larger bases.

The new requirement for positioning infielders — two on either side of second base and on the dirt when the pitcher is on the rubber — did show up in subtle ways.

Juan Soto followed Machado’s single with a grounder up the middle that may have been fielded by the shortstop in previous seasons. But with the new requirement that two defenders be on each side of second base and on the dirt when the pitcher is on the rubber, the space was open for the ball to roll to center field for a single.

Soto at first said he didn’t think the shortstop would have been positioned where his grounder went because of how defenses usually play him with two strikes.

“But he might have been closer,” Soto eventually conceded. “Maybe. Anyway, I like it. I like it a lot.”

Early on, shortstop Xander Bogaerts had to be reminded by the second base umpire that he needed to be on the dirt.

“Sometimes I stayed on the grass a little bit,” Bogaerts said. “(The umpire) was cool about it, just reminding me. Got to create muscle memory a little bit.”

It is the implementation of the clock (along with some accompanying requirements and restrictions) that virtually everyone in the game agrees will take the most adjustment and have the most drastic effect.

There are 30 seconds allowed between batters, and pitchers have 15 seconds between pitches with nobody on base and 20 seconds with runners on.

“Fun, fast,” Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez said. “Definitely felt it. Very conscious of it.”

Martinez is a relatively fast worker. But he said he still felt rushed at times. And that was working just two innings. He said he will have to figure out how he can slow down occasionally, perhaps taking more of the allotted time and/or stepping off the rubber (which is allowed just twice per plate appearance).

“There are times in my outings where I like to slow things down, and I didn't really get that opportunity,” he said. “So that’ll be a little tricky.”

Martinez complimented catcher Luis Campusano for quickly calling pitches and said it helped to have the two-way PitchCom this year. Unlike last year, when only catchers could call pitches, pitchers now wear a device on their belt on which they can punch in their own calls. Martinez said he did so “a few times.”

While Machado’s was the only clock violation called, hitters were emphatic about the significant difference the clock made.

“It’s quick,” Bogaerts said. “I’m going to need to get used to it.”

He estimated it will take a few games to become comfortable.

Bogaerts, one of the five Padres position players participating in the World Baseball Classic, said he might self-impose the requirements of the clock during the tournament even though those games will not have one.

Ryan Weathers followed Martinez to the mound and found his first time wearing the PitchCom device to be a bit quirky.

Weathers threw 35 pitches, and he hit the device with his elbow during his windup about 30 times. Each time, he and Campusano would hear a pitch called.

“As I was throwing the pitch, it would say 'screwball’ or 'curveball’ or 'cutter,'” Weathers said. “That’s why me and Campy were laughing.”

Weathers said he will wear the device at a different spot on his belt in his next outing.

Friday was a pivotal event, and it illustrated the added importance of spring training games this year.

Teams have been preparing for the changes since the beginning of the offseason. Managers and coaching staffs have been briefed several times by MLB officials.

But the consensus has been that playing games will be the best way to learn.

“I don't know what to expect,” Melvin said a few hours before the game. “I think kind of just play it by ear and get a feel for it on the fly. You can prepare all you want for it, but there are going to be some things that pop up. … So it's kind of wait and see and learn as we go and get comfortable as we go.”

One of the facets Melvin has been most concerned about is the expedience with which the constant non-verbal in-game communication will have to be done. That includes the signs Melvin gives signs to his catcher and third base coach and the signs third base coach Matt Williams gives to batters.

“You can understand the rules,” he said. “But you'll get a better feel for it when you got the clock on you.”

While there is not much running in early spring games, as players are still getting in baseball shape, Melvin was encouraged by his first experience managing a baseball game with a clock.

“It felt really quick at the beginning,” he said. “But as the game went along, like you do, you adjust some. The longer we go along in spring training, hopefully it becomes second nature.”





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .