Open in App
Tyler, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

What to plant, when to plant: It’s time to prepare your garden for spring

By Averie Klonowski,

7 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – With warmer temperatures this week, East Texans are ready to garden plants that will thrive in the sun. We checked in with local gardeners about how you can prepare your garden during this weather.

Texas state park to close and be turned into multi-million dollar development

“Spring is on it’s way,” said Gina Winegar, the Department Manager at Hughes Plant Farm .

At Hughes Plant Farm in Tyler, they have a range of plants that will thrive in warmer temperatures.

“Vegetables, our spring color, succulents, there are lots of different varieties in there,” Winegar said.

Onions, herbs and strawberries are okay to plant now.

“People are really into their vegetables, they’re coming in already looking for tomatoes. Still too early to plant those,” said, Winegar.

This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city

After the final 2023 frost, tomatoes will be good to get in the ground.

If another cold snap arrives, Dory Hersey, who owns a garden shop in Tyler has a few tips.

“Well always water them before a freeze comes in and just watch the weather,” said Hersey, owner of Dory’s Gardens .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdKcm_0kzBB6lr00
Dory Hersey poses with her chicken, Joni.

To keep the landscape in the best shape in these temperatures, she suggested, “cutting back the roses, the grasses, the ferns everything that looks a little bit dead because you’ll see growth coming out and there are little heads coming up.”

What is the most visited state park in Texas?

African daisies and primroses are also great to garden at this time of the year, and you can never go wrong with bulbs.

“February is my favorite time to plant because what happens is the roots are still going to grow so they’re going to get established before the hot weather comes, so don’t wait until March, April, May,” Hersey said.

It’s time to get to gardening, so by summer, you’ll have plenty of beauty in your backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0kzBB6lr00

Your news, delivered daily. Sign up for KETK and FOX51’s newsletters for the latest news, sports and weather alerts across East Texas. Customize your inbox with the categories you’re interested in.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tyler, TX newsLocal Tyler, TX
Keeping life simple with ‘Hang Eze’
Tyler, TX7 hours ago
The mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas
Tyler, TX7 hours ago
Wonderland Pines offering free wedding in hopes of helping stray animals
Jacksonville, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PHOTOS: Kilgore Hungarian restaurant closed after losing roof in storm
Kilgore, TX7 hours ago
Gorgeous Barndominium on 70 Acres For Sale in Gladewater, Texas
Gladewater, TX18 hours ago
Storm shelters in East Texas– Do you need to go underground to be safe?
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Generator safety as we enter storm season
Tyler, TX2 days ago
THE WILD, WILD WEST
Athens, TX2 days ago
3 Spring Hill ISD teachers camp out on a roof for a cause
Longview, TX2 days ago
Beloved Edom, TX Hot Spot is Re-Opening Soon Under New Ownership!
Edom, TX3 days ago
City of Tyler expands tornado preparedness measures
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Generator safety tips to keep in mind during severe weather
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Springtime allergies are already peaking in East Texas
Tyler, TX4 days ago
ON-CAMPUS POLICE: How East Texas schools are improving safety
Jacksonville, TX1 day ago
Sylvania Church’s upcoming Missions Conference
Tyler, TX7 hours ago
East Texas Women: Patricia Glass creates organization to support neurodivergent children
Tyler, TX3 days ago
VIDEOS: Possible tornado, storm damage reported in East Texas
Pickton, TX1 day ago
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s Triumph Village accepting food donations
Tyler, TX3 days ago
NWS Issues Tornado Warning; Tornado Near Timpson at 11:15pm
Timpson, TX21 hours ago
Elkhart mayor signs Monarch Pledge to protect endangered butterflies
Elkhart, TX4 days ago
The World's Largest Flea Market Is Being Held in Texas This Week
Canton, TX4 days ago
This Pig From Henderson, Texas Is Going Viral On TikTok
Henderson, TX4 days ago
PHOTOS: Commercial truck stuck under Longview bridge
Longview, TX3 days ago
East Texas highway to be dedicated in honor of fallen DPS trooper
Longview, TX1 day ago
Tyler Library to host book sale
Tyler, TX4 days ago
City of Tyler prepares for severe weather
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Brookshire Racing to host 10th annual FRESH 15 race
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Palestine road closures that may impact your daily routine
Palestine, TX2 days ago
Houses damaged, roads shut down, Como-Pickton cancels class after tornado in Pickton
Pickton, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy