What to plant, when to plant: It’s time to prepare your garden for spring

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – With warmer temperatures this week, East Texans are ready to garden plants that will thrive in the sun. We checked in with local gardeners about how you can prepare your garden during this weather.

“Spring is on it’s way,” said Gina Winegar, the Department Manager at Hughes Plant Farm .

At Hughes Plant Farm in Tyler, they have a range of plants that will thrive in warmer temperatures.

“Vegetables, our spring color, succulents, there are lots of different varieties in there,” Winegar said.

Onions, herbs and strawberries are okay to plant now.

“People are really into their vegetables, they’re coming in already looking for tomatoes. Still too early to plant those,” said, Winegar.

After the final 2023 frost, tomatoes will be good to get in the ground.

If another cold snap arrives, Dory Hersey, who owns a garden shop in Tyler has a few tips.

“Well always water them before a freeze comes in and just watch the weather,” said Hersey, owner of Dory’s Gardens .

Dory Hersey poses with her chicken, Joni.

To keep the landscape in the best shape in these temperatures, she suggested, “cutting back the roses, the grasses, the ferns everything that looks a little bit dead because you’ll see growth coming out and there are little heads coming up.”

African daisies and primroses are also great to garden at this time of the year, and you can never go wrong with bulbs.

“February is my favorite time to plant because what happens is the roots are still going to grow so they’re going to get established before the hot weather comes, so don’t wait until March, April, May,” Hersey said.

It’s time to get to gardening, so by summer, you’ll have plenty of beauty in your backyard.

