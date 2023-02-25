Fenwick’s Kay, Beverly’s Frost receive Moynihan honors

They are both 1,000-point scorers, both fan-favorites, and, the scary part is – they’re both only juniors.

The Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student-Athlete award is a monthly achievement given to one male and one female for their excellence in the classroom and in athletic competition. January’s recipients are two basketball stars, Beverly’s Ryder Frost and Fenwick’s Cecilia Kay.

Frost said he started to take basketball more seriously during the initial quarantine period of 2020. The 6-6, 195-pound forward worked out every day and focused on improving his athleticism.

“That’s when it kind of transitioned for me,” Frost said. “The light just kind of switched for me in basketball and my training.”

Three years later, things have paid off. Frost is averaging 22 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists this season. He also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in a game against Winthrop.

He not only scores on the court, but also in the classroom. Frost said he enjoys challenging himself, and that academics come first. As for the balance between school and sports, Frost said it’s been tough, but good.

“It’s always challenging… just having the discipline to get a homework assignment done, or get in the gym and get another workout in,” Frost said. “I’d like to think I’ve gotten better at it.”

Better at it, indeed. Frost currently holds a 4.1 GPA and his favorite class is AP English at Beverly High – a place he says has helped him.

“The environment at Beverly has been amazing,” Frost said. “They’ve done a great job building a great community… everyone just supports everyone [and] there are no egos.”

The do-it-all Panther said he couldn’t have accomplished anything without his teammates and coaches.

“They do such a good job of game-planing and managing,” Frost said. “My various teammates, my coaches, my trainers, all those people – I couldn’t do it without them and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

To tell you everything you need to know about Kay, after a game this season in which she recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks, Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis said the numbers were below her season averages.

It’s true. This season for the 14-7 Crusaders, Kay has averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks. Like Frost, her 1,000-point achievement also came earlier this month.

Kay is taking three AP classes with her favorite being AP language.

“It’s definitely been harder, but I’ve enjoyed it more just because I enjoy being challenged and it makes the classes more interesting for me,” Kay said. “Academics have always been very important to me.”

Kay, who’s also interested in law, said she “definitely” wants to play basketball in college.

“I’ve been visiting a lot of colleges [and] talking to coaches,” Kay said.

But for now, she’s a Crusader. Kay says the sense of community at Fenwick is something special.

“I really enjoy all of my teachers there, and everyone is very helpful,” Kay said. “You see teachers in the hallway and they know who you are. They talk to you about your game which is really nice.”

She also thanked her parents, Halyna and Sean, for always making the time and helping her on her journey.

“The support has been overwhelming,” Kay said.

