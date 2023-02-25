Scout compares Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Chargers' Keenan Allen

Jaxson Smith-Njigba Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While there remains some uncertainty over how NFL teams feel about Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njibga following an injury-shortened junior campaign, NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently passed along that multiple teams are "enamored" by the Buckeyes standout, with one longtime evaluator seeing shades of Los Angeles Chargers five-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen in Smith-Njigba's game. Smith-Njigba has also received high praise for his technical prowess from former NFL wideout Steve Smith, who earlier this winter lauded the wideout for having a "Ph.D. in route running."

Following a breakout 2021 sophomore season which saw Smith-Njigba record 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, many analysts pegged the Ohio State star as a potential future first-round selection. Smith-Njigba's draft stock took a significant hit after a nagging hamstring injury held him to only three games in 2022, though, and ESPN draft guru Todd McShay has noted that teams have doubts about Smith-Njigba which go beyond last year's injury. McShay alluded that Ryan Day's offensive system in Columbus benefited Smith-Njigba, adding that not all scouts believe he'll be off the board by the end of Day 1 later this spring.