Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
Yardbarker

Scout compares Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Chargers' Keenan Allen

By Mike Santa Barbara,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YK33h_0kzBADtu00
Jaxson Smith-Njigba Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While there remains some uncertainty over how NFL teams feel about Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njibga following an injury-shortened junior campaign, NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently passed along that multiple teams are "enamored" by the Buckeyes standout, with one longtime evaluator seeing shades of Los Angeles Chargers five-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen in Smith-Njigba's game. Smith-Njigba has also received high praise for his technical prowess from former NFL wideout Steve Smith, who earlier this winter lauded the wideout for having a "Ph.D. in route running."

Following a breakout 2021 sophomore season which saw Smith-Njigba record 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, many analysts pegged the Ohio State star as a potential future first-round selection. Smith-Njigba's draft stock took a significant hit after a nagging hamstring injury held him to only three games in 2022, though, and ESPN draft guru Todd McShay has noted that teams have doubts about Smith-Njigba which go beyond last year's injury. McShay alluded that Ryan Day's offensive system in Columbus benefited Smith-Njigba, adding that not all scouts believe he'll be off the board by the end of Day 1 later this spring.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Reports: Texans Met With Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud at NFL Combine
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Jaxon Smith-Njigba already sounds like a Cowboys WR
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chiefs have best odds to sign ex-Pro Bowler to backup Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Possible No. 1 draft pick Jalen Carter releases statement on arrest warrant
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Teammate reveals what Lamar Jackson wants to do with Ravens
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Ex-NFL QB calls Bears' Justin Fields 'their future'
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Seahawks Draft QB in Kiper Mock, Complete Pete Carroll's 'Rare Opportunity'
Seattle, WA2 days ago
2 Former Pittsburgh Steelers Say That Mitch Trubisky's Outstanding Intangibles Are What Makes Him A Keeper
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Stephen Jones weighs in on Cowboys taking Bijan Robinson in the first round of 2023 NFL Draft
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler threatens Kansas City Chiefs star with violence in deleted tweet
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Arrest Warrant Issued For Former Wisconsin Badger And Green Bay Packers Player
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Ravens players give team worst grade possible in this area
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Panthers HC Frank Reich discusses Derek Carr meeting
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Price for big Chicago Bears defensive line target in free agency revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
One AFC team 'apparently agreed' to not pursue Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Lamar Jackson again linked with Dolphins amid Tagovailoa uncertainty
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Mel Kiper's new 2023 NFL mock draft suggests Texans could make bold move for a QB
Houston, TX3 days ago
Lions HC Dan Campbell blasts NFL combine workouts
Detroit, MI2 days ago
The Steelers Should Take A Look At A Player They Passed On During The 2018 NFL Draft In Free Agency
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Lakers Injury Report: Yet Another LA Player May Miss Timberwolves Game
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Washington Commanders Announce 2 Player Contract Signings
Washington, DC2 days ago
Two-time Super Bowl champion aims to become GM after retirement
Buffalo, NY5 hours ago
Cowboys mock drafts: TCU WR or Utah TE?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Questions about Jimmy Butler's 'personality' led to Sixers breakup
Miami, FL2 days ago
NFL Insider Updates Damontae Kazee's Status With The Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
Ravens Draft Playmaker WR in Kiper New Mock
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
‘Come Get Me’: Jordan Addison Sends Clear Message to Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy