Car crashes into flood control channel in Tujunga; 1 killed

A vehicle careened into a flood control channel in Tujunga Friday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a black Mercedes carrying three male occupants went down an embankment on La Tuna Canyon Road around 3:10 p.m.

One of the men was fatally injured when he was ejected into the channel, and the other two passengers “self-evacuated” and were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LAFD said.

LAFD’s Heavy Rescue unit removed the vehicle from the channel and no other injuries were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.