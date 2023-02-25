Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Car crashes into flood control channel in Tujunga; 1 killed

By Will Conybeare,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XlKH_0kzB9xUM00

A vehicle careened into a flood control channel in Tujunga Friday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a black Mercedes carrying three male occupants went down an embankment on La Tuna Canyon Road around 3:10 p.m.

One of the men was fatally injured when he was ejected into the channel, and the other two passengers “self-evacuated” and were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LAFD said.

LAFD’s Heavy Rescue unit removed the vehicle from the channel and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Driver takes out fire hydrant in Lake Balboa, creating huge geyser
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Firefighters rescue 3 people trapped under Laurel Canyon Bridge In Pacoima
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Wild chase ends in Santa Fe Springs as driver, passenger run into Walmart
Santa Fe Springs, CA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sinkhole swallows car at Ventura County high school
Santa Paula, CA1 day ago
Police investigating Anaheim murder, public help sought
Anaheim, CA21 hours ago
Pico-Union street closed as rain causes sinkhole to grow
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Recruits set to graduate training academy months after wrong-way crash in Whittier
Whittier, CA10 hours ago
Grand theft suspects in custody after pursuit with CHP
Moreno Valley, CA20 hours ago
Sinkhole at Cal State L.A.; campus traffic rerouted
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Countless trees toppled by latest storms; L.A. Zoo closed
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
FBI seeks ‘Chesapeake Bandits’ in series of robberies targeting armored vehicles across L.A. County
Inglewood, CA1 day ago
Rockslide blocks Malibu Canyon Road
Malibu, CA2 days ago
Victorville hit-and-run suspect caught; victims hospitalized
Victorville, CA1 day ago
Slain bishop remembered at downtown Los Angeles mass
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Authorities ID man who died after being ejected from vehicle
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
2 arrested for over $460,000 in stolen merchandise in Orange County
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles City Council extends LAPD Metro contract, but debate rages on
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles’ most dangerous intersections are concentrated in 1 neighborhood, study finds
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
One man dead, another hospitalized following overnight shooting near Indio
Indio, CA14 hours ago
The CHP arrested two suspects who had half a million dollars worth of goods stolen in Orange County
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Construction of bullet train from SoCal to Las Vegas set to begin
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Man rescued from San Bernardino Mountains after SUV gets stuck in snow
Mission Viejo, CA1 day ago
Snowed-in residents in the San Bernardino Mountains plead for help
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
15 arrested for over $38 million in stolen funds from low-income Southern California families
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Four Males Arrested for the Catalytic Converter Theft
Glendale, CA1 day ago
$95,870 in restitution recovered from ex-Santa Ana police officer
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Crash on SR 126 results in one fatality and two injuries
Palmdale, CA3 days ago
San Bernardino man shot dead in possible road rage incident
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Roof of Crestline’s only grocery store collapses under weight of snow
Crestline, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy