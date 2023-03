Greenville –

Wade Hampton’s Mary Kate Giordano scores a team high 19 points & her teammate Quinasia Abercrombie adds 15 points, but it’s not enough as North Augusta comes back to eliminate Wade Hampton 58-50 in the 4A Girls Upper State Final.

North Augusta will now play for a state title for the 6th time in 7 years.

