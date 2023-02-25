Open in App
Evansville, IN
Law & Crime

15 Grim Reaper Motorcycle Club members to serve a combined 155 years in prison for pumping meth onto the streets of Indiana: Feds

By Jason Kandel,

7 days ago
Agents raid the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club in Indiana in 2019 (Screenshot from ABC Evansville, Indiana affiliate WEHT WTVW)

Fifteen members and associates of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club were sentenced this week in a meth and gun trafficking conspiracy case federal authorities said pumped large quantities of methamphetamine onto the streets of Evansville, Indiana, near the Kentucky border.

Jesse Wilson, 37, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for his part in the ring. Federal authorities said he was the last of 15 members of the club who were sentenced to a combined 155 years in prison, according to a news release from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Methamphetamine use devastates so many families and kills hundreds of Hoosiers every year,” said U.S. Attorney Myers in a statement. “That’s why we will work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to dismantle armed organizations trafficking in deadly drugs. The sentences imposed in this case demonstrate our commitment to protecting the public from these dangerous criminals.”

According to court documents, beginning in 2018, Central Holman IV served as the primary source of supply of methamphetamine. Gary Forston and Jason Kyle Wilson served as ring leaders of the scheme to distribute to mid and low-level distributors.

The investigation began in 2019 when law enforcement officers arrested Jason Kyle Wilson for the armed dealing of methamphetamine, officials said. Holman began distributing methamphetamine to Jason Wilson and Clarence Grubbs in 2018 or 2019.

Holman often met others in Kentucky or in Evansville to distribute the drugs, authorities said. Holman distributed about 80 pounds of methamphetamine in 2018 and 2019.

The group distributed the drugs to mid-level distributors at the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Clubhouse in Evansville, where authorities seized over 20 guns and over $10,000.

The motorcycle club dates to 1965 in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Courier & Press.

The newspaper reported that the clubhouse garnered headlines in 2019 when gunfire erupted into a fight with pool cues.

