Pueblo, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in Pueblo on child sexual assault charges

By Ashley Eberhardt,

7 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested in Pueblo for Sexual Assault on a Child and other charges after months of investigation by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD said they took a report on Oct. 3, 2022 of a sexual assault on a child that occurred in the 2400 block of East Evans Avenue. PPD said the person who made the report stated that they had been in contact with 34-year-old Keith Conrad.

PPD said the reporting party had received videos and text messages from Conrad in which he showed and talked about sexually assaulting a child. A Special Victim’s Unit detective was then assigned to the case, and through months of investigation, interviews, and search warrants, enough information was gained to submit a warrant for Conrad’s arrest.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Conrad was arrested on Friday, Feb. 24 without incident. He faces charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child by one in a Position of Trust, Incest, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

