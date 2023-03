news4sanantonio.com

New study shows classroom behavior is getting worse after the pandemic By Jordan Elder, Photojournalists Ulysses RomeroCliff Goyang, 7 days ago

By Jordan Elder, Photojournalists Ulysses RomeroCliff Goyang, 7 days ago

SAN ANTONIO—A new study revealed student behavior is a growing issue in classrooms across the country, and the pandemic delayed how students learn to interact ...