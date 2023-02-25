Open in App
Mandan, ND
KX News

Mandan principal returns from South America mission trip

By Joel Porter,

7 days ago

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A school principal from Mandan has returned from a mission trip to Central America.

Dave Steckler traveled with around 40 volunteers to a small village in Guatemala. The group spent a week building a school using plastic bottles to fill the walls with material.

While they were there, the volunteers also bonded with kids and families.

The photography company, Lifetouch, organizes the mission and has a special picture day for the children who will attend the school.

Giving Hearts Day raises more than $26 million

“Going into that, we were so nervous about the bathrooms, the sleeping areas, the food, the drinking water. We learned how to survive,” Steckler said. “We learned how to work with that. So, after day three or four, it was just part of our life. And I think we could’ve stayed a month or two or three.”

Lifetouch partners with the organization ‘Hug it Forward’ to build the schools. Hug it Forward has now finished 137 projects.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

