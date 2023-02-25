Former Indianapolis labor union treasurer convicted after embezzling $91K to pay car loan

Matthew Archer, 59, of McCordsville has been convicted of wire fraud, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release from the Southern District of Indiana.

“For years, this defendant lied and abused his position of trust to line his own pockets at the expense of the union and members he was supposed to serve,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in the news release. “This prosecution demonstrates that the Department of Labor and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are watching, and those who embezzle funds will be held accountable.”

Archer served as the treasurer for the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA, Local 1325), an industrial union in Indianapolis from 2006 to December 2019. As part of his employment, he was responsible for maintaining the union’s bank accounts and records, according to court documents.

On multiple occasions between 2013-19, Archer illegally transferred funds from the union’s bank account into his personal bank accounts, records state. Then, between 2017-19, he electronically transferred funds from the union’s bank account to pay his personal car loan.

Officials said Archer submitted fraudulent reports to the Department of Labor in 2018 and '19. On these forms, he falsely reported the union’s assets and overstated how much money was in its bank account, the release stated.

On both occasions, Archer reported the union had $151,000 available when it actually had less than $11,000.

To conceal his scheme, officials said Archer created fraudulent bank statements that overstated how much money was in the union’s accounts and forged the signatures of the union’s auditors on internal reports.

In total, Archer embezzled $91,951.86 from the union. He was sentenced to 5 years probation and ordered to pay $82,462.02 in restitution, according to a spokesperson with the Justice Department.

“Safeguarding financial integrity and combating fraud in labor unions is a high priority for the U.S. Department of Labor,” said Megan Ireland, District Director, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards. “Most union officials do their work with great care, but Matthew Archer betrayed the trust ...at the expense of LIUNA and its members.”

The U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards, investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus Stinson.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Adam Eakman, who prosecuted this case.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Former Indianapolis labor union treasurer convicted after embezzling $91K to pay car loan