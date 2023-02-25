Open in App
Albany, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Fifteen Section 4 wrestlers move on to state championship semifinals

By Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXaVl_0kzB2gyi00

Section 4 athletes have secured 15 semifinal berths in New York State wrestling championships at Albany’s MVP Arena.

Among final four participants in their respective weight classifications:

** Chenango Forks senior Tyler Ferrara, who with two more wins would finish off a second consecutive unbeaten season. At 132 pounds in Division I (large school), Ferrara advanced with a 67-second pin and a third-period technical fall.

** Tioga Central junior Gianni Silvestri, competing for a third state title, pinned both of his opponents in DII 126.

Another couple returning champions have shifted to final four positions.

Darren Florance of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville (DII, 110) began with a 48-second pin and followed with a 13-0 decision. Ousmane Duncanson (DII, 160), like Florance a junior, required 3½ of mat time to pin two foes.

Elmira’s Donavan Smith (DI, 152) moved along with a 13-3 decision and a tech fall.

Section 4 Quarterfinal Results

Live results: 2023 New York Division I (large-school) wrestling tournament (Feb. 24-25)

Division I

110: Ryan Ferrara (Chenango Forks) 24-3 won by decision over Austin Zimmerman (St Joseph Collegiate Institute) 45-6 (Dec 4-2).

132: Tyler Ferrara (Chenango Forks) 31-0 won by tech fall over Ariel Waldman (Hewlett) 44-6 (TF-1.5 5:51 (19-4).

152: Donovan Smith (Elmira) 35-1 won by tech fall over Dylan Gagnon (North Tonawanda) 33-6 (TF-1.5 3:49 (16-1).

Division II

Live results: 2023 New York Division II (small-school) wrestling tournament (Feb. 24-25)

102: Maverick Beckwith (Norwich) 34-5 won by major decision over Joe Scott (Letchworth) 37-11 (MD 13-0); Logan Bellis (Tioga) 37-9 won by decision over D`vante Ortiz (Tamarac) 35-2 (Dec 7-2).

110: Darren Florance (BGAH) 34-1 won by major decision over Brock Frederick (South Jefferson/Sandy Creek) 30-2 (MD 13-0); Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River) 48-0 won by decision over Aidan Shufelt (Groton) 31-6 (Dec 5-0); Caleb Cole (Unatego-Unadilla Valley) 36-3 won by major decision over Kenji Walters (Southwestern) 36-6 (MD 8-0).

118: Joey Florance (BGAH) 31-4 won by fall over Avi Berg (Glens Falls) 32-4 (Fall 4:34).

126: Gianni Silvestri (Tioga) 42-1 won by fall over Anthony Mirando (John Glenn) 34-2 (Fall 5:59); Trevor Cortright (Chenango Valley) 41-3 won by fall over Liam English (Cobleskill-Richmondville) 32-7 (Fall 5:28).

132: Culley Bellino (Canastota) 42-1 won by decision over Tyler Roe (Tioga) 39-7 (Dec 13-9).

138: Caden Bellis (Tioga) 31-1 won by decision over Xander Kirsch (Pioneer) 38-5 (Dec 3-2); Cole Joseph (Hackley) 42-5 won by decision over Wyatt Meade (Unatego-Unadilla Valley) 40-8 (Dec 4-3).

145: Drew Macumber (Tioga) 35-5 won by decision over Kyle Barber (Bayport-Blue Point) 27-6 (Dec 11-8).

160: Ousmane Duncanson (Tioga) 35-0 won by fall over Luke Schirmacher (Mechanicville/Stillwater) 36-1 (Fall 2:53); Mason McCombs (Windsor) 29-6 won by major decision over Chris Shearing (Letchworth) 42-6 (MD 15-2).

172: Tavio Hoose (Southwestern) 42-1 won by decision over Trevor Harrington (Sidney) 36-7 (Dec 6-3); Mason Edwards (Norwich) 23-1 won by fall over Jesse Mullis (Hudson Falls) 39-7 (Fall 3:33).

189: Troy Austin (Whitehall) 41-1 won by tech fall over Hunter Page (Oxford/Greene) 30-5 (TF-1.5 5:34 (18-2); Andrew Bailey (Chittenango) 36-0 won by decision over Mateo Goodhue (Oneonta) 37-2 (Dec 1-0).

215: Matthew Oosterom (Port Jervis) 41-4 won by decision over Garrett Bidwell (Windsor) 34-6 (Dec 8-3).

285: Connor Bushey (Beekmantown) 27-3 won by fall over Kam Hills (Waverly) 20-2 (Fall 4:51).

Saturday Schedule

8:30: Doors Open.

9:30 a.m.-12:00: Semifinal and Consolation Matches.

12:30 p.m.-2:00: Wrestlebacks and Consolation Semifinals.

2:00: Consolation Finals.

(Arena Cleared After Final Match)

5:15: Doors Open.

5:50: Opening Ceremonies for Finals.

6:05: Championship Finals Begin.

