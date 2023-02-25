Open in App
Erie, PA
YourErie

Erie church hosts first Friday fish fry of the Lenten season

By Brian Wilk,

7 days ago

It’s the first Friday of Lent and that means it’s the return of the popular and profitable Friday night fish fry’s.

One local church has been busy getting ready for the rush of hungry people Friday night.

Watch: Find fish fry dinners near you

Lenten dinners are always a big hit in the Erie area and folks at Saint Stanislaus church were busy and ready for the crowd.

They have been cooking fish, pierogi, fries, potato salad, coleslaw and mac and cheese.

Fish dinners return for Lent 2023

Doors opened at 4 p.m. And got busy shortly after opening. Doors closed at 7 p.m., or until they ran out of food.

Kids eat for free; adults are $15 and children $6.

