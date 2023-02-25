Erie church hosts first Friday fish fry of the Lenten season

It’s the first Friday of Lent and that means it’s the return of the popular and profitable Friday night fish fry’s.

One local church has been busy getting ready for the rush of hungry people Friday night.

Lenten dinners are always a big hit in the Erie area and folks at Saint Stanislaus church were busy and ready for the crowd.

They have been cooking fish, pierogi, fries, potato salad, coleslaw and mac and cheese.

Doors opened at 4 p.m. And got busy shortly after opening. Doors closed at 7 p.m., or until they ran out of food.

Kids eat for free; adults are $15 and children $6.

