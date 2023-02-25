Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Driver in Studio Movie Grill incident pleads no contest to ‘wet reckless’ charge

By Jason Kotowski,

7 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who drove her husband from Studio Movie Grill after he pistol-whipped an employee pleaded no contest Friday to a reckless driving charge, according to court records.

Rahmona Reyes pleaded no contest to a “wet reckless” charge and was sentenced to time served and a year of probation, according to the Superior Court website. Misdemeanor assault and DUI charges were dismissed.

A wet reckless conviction results in lesser penalties than a DUI but is treated as a prior DUI offense for any future cases involving driving under the influence.

Reyes’ husband, Eduardo Reyes, made what’s called an “open plea” last week, pleading no contest to both charges against him — assault with a gun and using offensive words in a public place — in the hope the judge gives him a favorable sentence. Prosecutors have said the judge indicated Eduardo Reyes would receive felony probation with credit for time served at his March 17 sentencing.

On the night of Jan. 16, 2022, police were called to Studio Movie Grill for reports of a fight. They were told multiple employees had been assaulted by a couple in an argument over a bill, and the man pulled a gun and hit an employee with it.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled in a white BMW and provided a partial license plate number. The vehicle was pulled over near Truxtun Avenue and Bahamas Drive, where officers took Eduardo and Rahmona Reyes into custody and seized a gun, police said.

