State College boys, Altoona girls win District 6-6A titles

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above .
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-1A | Semifinals
Portage Area 70, Juniata Valley 59
District 6-3A | Quarterfinals
Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Richland 49
Penn Cambria 89, River Valley 44
Tyrone 53, Bald Eagle Area 37
Westmont Hilltop 71, Forest Hills 67
District 6-6A | Championship
State College 69, Altoona 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-2A | Championship
Altoona 61, Mifflin County 35
District 5-2A | Semifinals Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Windber 45, Everett 32
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 0