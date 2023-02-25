Open in App
State College boys, Altoona girls win District 6-6A titles

By Rebecca Parsons,

7 days ago

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above .

BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-1A | Semifinals
Portage Area 70, Juniata Valley 59

District 6-3A | Quarterfinals
Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Richland 49
Penn Cambria 89, River Valley 44
Tyrone 53, Bald Eagle Area 37
Westmont Hilltop 71, Forest Hills 67

District 6-6A | Championship
State College 69, Altoona 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-2A | Championship
Altoona 61, Mifflin County 35

District 5-2A | Semifinals
Windber 45, Everett 32

