State College boys, Altoona girls win District 6-6A titles

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press.

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 6-1A | Semifinals

Portage Area 70, Juniata Valley 59



District 6-3A | Quarterfinals

Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Richland 49

Penn Cambria 89, River Valley 44

Tyrone 53, Bald Eagle Area 37

Westmont Hilltop 71, Forest Hills 67

District 6-6A | Championship

State College 69, Altoona 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 6-2A | Championship

Altoona 61, Mifflin County 35

District 5-2A | Semifinals

Windber 45, Everett 32



