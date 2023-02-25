Open in App
Michigan State
New bill in state House of Delegates causing concern for homeowners

By Conor Doherty,

7 days ago

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Introduced through the Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, House Bill 3558 would allow communities to opt in or out of the Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act.

President of the Glade Springs Board of Directors, Rick Lay, said the bill would eliminate transparency and self-governance within common interest communities.

“The elimination of the UCIOA protections for common interest communities would mean that they would no longer require to do budgets, to have publicly elected boards of directors,” said Lay.

UCIOA was passed back in 1986 and the bill would retroactively cover every year since then.

That means any communities built since then could be forced out of UCIOA and would have to vote on whether to get back under its protections.

“We have not seen a single positive for a common interest community,” said Lay. “It takes a lot of the requirements, the control and the benefits that were put in effect to protect and nurture planned communities such as Glady would go away, potentially.”

The bill had its second reading on Friday, February 24th and there is currently no exact timeline for when it could get through the House.

