Lubbock, TX
LIFE instead of death: Jury lets Hollis Daniels live

By Claudia PuenteCaitlyn RooneyDavid Ewerz,

7 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury in Lubbock did not sentence Hollis Daniels to death on Friday for the shooting and killing of Texas Tech Police Department Officer Floyd East Jr.

Daniels instead received life in prison without parole. Daniels admitted to the murder in court on February 6.

East arrested Daniels on October 9, 2017. Officers missed a stolen gun during his arrest, which Daniels used to shoot and kill East at the police station on Texas Tech University campus. Daniels ran off , which sparked a manhunt, but he was captured about 90 minutes later.

    Arrest of Hollis Daniels (Nexstar/Staff)
    Image of Hollis Alvin Daniels, III from the Lubbock County Detention Center
    Hollis Daniels in court, August 2019, (Nexstar/Staff)
    Hollis Daniels at the Lubbock County Courthouse on Wednesday, February 8. (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

Baron Slack with the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s Office told the jury during closing arguments that the only excuse Daniels had was the lifestyle he created for himself. Defense attorney Mark Snodgrass told jurors that the prosecution did not have “true evidence” that Daniels would be a continued danger.

It took the jurors about three days to decide whether Daniels would spend life in prison or be sentenced to death.

A victim impact statement from Officer East’s sisters was read to Daniels in court on Friday.

“You had the privilege to be anything in life, but you chose to be a cop killer. Not only did you choose to take our brother’s life, but Floyd was everybody’s brother here. A kind, loving man. A man that treated you with respect. And in return, you showed him no mercy, no mercy like the coward you are. You didn’t give him a chance to fight for his life. I pray that justice shows you the same. No mercy. And that you rot in hell.” – Statement from the sisters of Officer Floyd East

When a reporter with EverythingLubbock.com asked if Daniels had anything to say to the family of Officer East, he replied, “No, not right now.”

Use the video player above to see reaction from Carmen East, the widow of Officer East and Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney Sunshine Stanek.

