Open in App
Delano, CA
See more from this location?
ABC News

California serial killer suspected of slaying cellmate

By The Associated Press,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kzAm7PI00

Convicted serial killer Ramon Escobar is suspected of killing his new cellmate Friday at a central California prison, authorities said.

Escobar, 51, shared a cell at North Kern State Prison in Delano with Juan Villanueva, whose death is being investigated as a homicide, said a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Villanueva, 53, was found unresponsive shortly before 9 a.m. and despite lifesaving efforts was pronounced dead a short time later at a prison treatment facility, the agency said.

Villanueva was serving a life sentence with a chance of parole for the aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in Los Angeles County.

Escobar is suspected of killing Villanueva and has been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation, the agency said.

The Kern County coroner will determine the official cause of death, authorities said. Other details weren’t immediately provided.

Escobar was serving a life sentence without chance of parole after pleading guilty last year to killing five men and injuring seven others. He also pleaded guilty to killing his aunt and uncle in Houston, Texas, in 2018.

Prosecutors said Escobar fled Texas after killing his relatives and was homeless when he began attacking people in Los Angeles and Santa Monica over the course of about two weeks in September 2018.

Prosecutors said Escobar bludgeoned victims with bolt cutters or a baseball bat as they lay sleeping on streets or the beach. All but one were homeless.

Escobar arrived in prison custody last December. Villanueva arrived on Feb. 2, officials said.

Both men were housed in the Reception Center, which processes prisoners admitted from counties throughout California. Inmates can be held there for up to 90 days while it is determined where they should be placed within the state prison system.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
28 arrested after California ‘cartel-style’ killings
Goshen, CA3 days ago
PHOTOS: California sees heavy snow across the state
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
18 arrested, drugs & guns seized in multi-agency gang investigation
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 2, 2023
Bakersfield, CA20 hours ago
2 gang members get life terms for 2017 slaying
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Man who murdered aunt, uncle in Houston is accused of killing cellmate in California, officials say
Houston, TX5 days ago
26 arrests made in possible cartel-linked California killings
Goshen, CA6 days ago
Dozens of gang members arrested amid investigation into ‘cartel-style’ mass shooting in California
Goshen, CA6 days ago
Some California mountain residents could be snowed in a week
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Kern State Prison inmate death
Delano, CA6 days ago
California man who accused twin brother of 2 rapes in 1990s is convicted of crimes
Mission Viejo, CA7 days ago
Man arrested following stabbing in Cabazon
Cabazon, CA4 days ago
Gun violence: Shooting incidents this past week in the LA area
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Amber Alert deactivated after 2 kids safely located in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA5 days ago
Man shot and killed in Porterville, police say
Porterville, CA6 days ago
Mom, Boyfriend ‘Monsters', Prosecutor Says in Closing Arguments of Trial in Boy's Death
Lancaster, CA7 days ago
Heart-Stopping Video Released of Fatal Deputy Shooting in Altadena
Altadena, CA7 days ago
Alleged gang member pleads not guilty in Goshen family massacre
Goshen, CA9 days ago
Gunshots are fired at car
Westminster, CA5 days ago
Over A Dozen Arrested During "Project SAFE Neighborhood" Bust In San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA7 days ago
Woman dies at hospital after being shot by LAPD
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Officers seize 88 pounds of methamphetamine in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA8 days ago
KCSO search for person suspected of robbery from east Bakersfield Vallarta market
Bakersfield, CA8 days ago
1 acquitted, 1 guilty of murder in 2021 homicide
Lamont, CA11 days ago
Parts of metro Los Angeles are still under a historic blizzard warning as heavy snow and rain pummel region
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Man dies in hospital after being shot in Porterville
Porterville, CA6 days ago
Parents outraged after Black student receives racist drawings from 6th-grade classmate
Upland, CA9 days ago
South Los Angeles gang member pleads guilty to running drug ring
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy