Open in App
Lexington, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Davidson County seeing big business boom

By Dolan ReynoldsAlliyah Sims,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icgfa_0kzAm3sO00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A business boom is happening in Lexington.

In the last couple of years, two major companies announced their plans to bring economic growth and hundreds of jobs to the city.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Between Egger Wood Products and Nucor, about 700 jobs will be created, paying above the county’s average wage.

Now, city and county leaders are in discussion of potentially bringing a third big company referred to only as “Project Gemini.”

Mayor Jason Hayes tells FOX he believes companies are picking Lexington because of the location near I-85, having the available sites for large manufacturing companies to locate and city leadership,

Inside Krista Jarvis’ Cooper Road Collection Plus Size Boutique, you can find all the latest fashions.

She chose her location on South Main Street in Lexington because of the foot traffic it brings to her business.

In the two years she has been there, city leaders announced two major industries that decided to call Lexington home.

She knows foot traffic will double, and she’s excited about the future.

“I don’t feel like we’re sitting stagnant. I feel like there are people looking out for us,” Jarvis said. “All the people and companies coming into town are going to support everyone who is already here.”

Egger Wood Products celebrated its two-year anniversary in the community. They currently employ about 450 people.

Fast forward to April of 2022 when Nucor, a steel micro, announced its plans to locate in Lexington and promised 200 jobs with an average salary of $95,000.

“To be able to have that kind of beyond-living wage is life-changing for folks who are able to make that kind of income, especially in this area,” Hayes said.

Hayes is proud of the growth in the city, including “Project Gemini” which is a company whose name is being withheld until they decide where they want to locate.

The average salary of those jobs would be around $50,000.

“If we are able to land ‘Project Gemini,’ that will be 300+ jobs. So we’re talking 1,000 jobs maybe close to 1,200 jobs, which is significant for our area,” Hayes said.

Jarvis believes this is only the beginning and hopes opportunities will continue to come to the city.

“The more people out and about walking the sidewalks can see us, and it’s going to spread everywhere,” she said. “We just learned five to ten years ago how wonderful Lexington is, and everyone else is jumping on board now, and we love it. Come on we’re ready or you.”

On Monday, there will be a public hearing held on the proposed grant for “Project Gemini” beginning at 6 p.m. at the Davidson County Governmental Building.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Archdale needs housing for workers coming to fill jobs
Archdale, NC2 days ago
Guilford County Kills Huge Construction And Jail Demolition Contract With Samet Corp.
Greensboro, NC12 hours ago
North Carolina residents to get over $160 million in direct payments - see if you are qualified
Mooresville, NC9 hours ago
Greensboro plans to take down pallet homes during spring season
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
County development code under review
Mount Airy, NC5 hours ago
Could Walmart close east Burlington store due to theft?
Burlington, NC1 day ago
Greensboro community watch groups helping reduce crime
Greensboro, NC23 hours ago
Dram & Draught cocktail, whiskey bar coming to Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC8 hours ago
Greensboro plans to use old church as a neighborhood hub
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Greensboro officials want to protect those facing homelessness after man killed
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
North Carolina city manager, attorney fired; reason not given
Monroe, NC2 days ago
Former Jamestown mayor Billy Ragsdale dies
Jamestown, NC1 day ago
Mount Airy Rescue proposes paid staff
Mount Airy, NC2 days ago
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash shuts down lanes near Greensboro
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Interstate 40 East crash closes lane, causes ‘significant traffic backup’ near Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Woman dies in house fire, Lincoln County officials say
Crouse, NC2 days ago
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: Greensboro mail carrier wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying ticket at convenience store
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
4 arrested after ‘intentionally’ crashing into police car, leading officers on chase through Winston-Salem, Kernersville, police say
Kernersville, NC11 hours ago
VIDEO: North Carolina students almost hit by car passing stopped school bus
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Greensboro man killed in MLK Drive shooting identified
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Vigil for homeless man killed in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
High Point school bus involved in head-on crash
High Point, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy