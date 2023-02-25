Davidson County seeing big business boom

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A business boom is happening in Lexington.

In the last couple of years, two major companies announced their plans to bring economic growth and hundreds of jobs to the city.

Between Egger Wood Products and Nucor, about 700 jobs will be created, paying above the county’s average wage.

Now, city and county leaders are in discussion of potentially bringing a third big company referred to only as “Project Gemini.”

Mayor Jason Hayes tells FOX he believes companies are picking Lexington because of the location near I-85, having the available sites for large manufacturing companies to locate and city leadership,

Inside Krista Jarvis’ Cooper Road Collection Plus Size Boutique, you can find all the latest fashions.

She chose her location on South Main Street in Lexington because of the foot traffic it brings to her business.

In the two years she has been there, city leaders announced two major industries that decided to call Lexington home.

She knows foot traffic will double, and she’s excited about the future.

“I don’t feel like we’re sitting stagnant. I feel like there are people looking out for us,” Jarvis said. “All the people and companies coming into town are going to support everyone who is already here.”

Egger Wood Products celebrated its two-year anniversary in the community. They currently employ about 450 people.

Fast forward to April of 2022 when Nucor, a steel micro, announced its plans to locate in Lexington and promised 200 jobs with an average salary of $95,000.

“To be able to have that kind of beyond-living wage is life-changing for folks who are able to make that kind of income, especially in this area,” Hayes said.

Hayes is proud of the growth in the city, including “Project Gemini” which is a company whose name is being withheld until they decide where they want to locate.

The average salary of those jobs would be around $50,000.

“If we are able to land ‘Project Gemini,’ that will be 300+ jobs. So we’re talking 1,000 jobs maybe close to 1,200 jobs, which is significant for our area,” Hayes said.

Jarvis believes this is only the beginning and hopes opportunities will continue to come to the city.

“The more people out and about walking the sidewalks can see us, and it’s going to spread everywhere,” she said. “We just learned five to ten years ago how wonderful Lexington is, and everyone else is jumping on board now, and we love it. Come on we’re ready or you.”

On Monday, there will be a public hearing held on the proposed grant for “Project Gemini” beginning at 6 p.m. at the Davidson County Governmental Building.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.