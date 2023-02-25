Here’s a view of the recent metro-east basketball recruits and their collegiate journey

Ever wonder where some of the local high school basketball talent ended up in college?

Here is a list of some of those players , going back to the Class of 2017. The below statistics are as of Friday.

MEN

Malachai Smith, Belleville West Class of 2018, Gonzaga. Smith is averaging 8.4 points per game for the Bulldogs, who are ranked 13th in the AP Top 25 and are 24-5. Last season, Smith averaged 18.6 points per game for Chattanooga over the course of two seasons and led them to the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Javon Pickett, Belleville East Class of 2017, SLU. Pickett is averaging 10 points per game for the Billikens, who are ranked second in the Atlantic 10 and are 18-10.

Christian Jones, East St. Louis Class of 2022, Illinois-Chicago. Jones is averaging 6.0 points per game for the Flames, who are 12-18.

Jalen Hodge, O'Fallon Class of 2017, SIUE. Hodge is averaging 5.7 points per game for the Cougars, who are 5th in the Ohio Valley Conference and 17-13.

Ray'Sean Taylor, Collinsville Class of 2020, SIUE. Taylor is leading the Cougars in scoring and assists with 15.7 points per game and 2.9 assists, who are 5th in the Ohio Valley Conference and 17-13.

Justin Edwards, Belleville West Class of 2018, Harris Stowe. Edwards has suited up 10 games for the Hornets as they stand with a 8-14 record.

Justin King, Mascoutah Class of 2022, UMSL. King is a redshirt Freshman that led Mascoutah in scoring and assists last season.

Brennan Weller, Edwardsville Class of 2021, UMSL. Weller has suited up 5 games for the Tritons, who are 18-8 overall.

Isaiah May, Belleville West Class of 2020, Central Methodist. May is averaging 7.6 points per game, who are 17-12.

J'Luan Patterson, Belleville West Class of 2021, Missouri Valley College. Patterson has suited up every game for the Vikings, who are 10-18.

Tommie Williams, Belleville West Class of 2021, Lindenwood. Williams is averaging 3.6 points per game for the Lions, who are 10-20.

Ty Lampley, Belleville West Class of 2021, Red Lake. Lampley has suited up 11 games for the Warriors, who are 9-18.

Kelvin Swims, Dupo Class of 2019, Maryville. Swims is averaging 9.6 points per game for the Saints, who are 16-12.

Chris Porter, O'Fallon Class of 2022, McKendree. Porter is a redshirt freshman for the Bearcats, who are 14-12.

Elijah Powell, Belleville West Class of 2018, McKendree. Powell has suited up two games for the Bearcats, who are 14-12.

Belleville West Class of 2018, McKendree. Powell has suited up two games for the Bearcats, who are 14-12. Ethyn Brown, Belleville East Class of 2021, SWIC.

WOMEN

Macy Silvey, Edwardsville Class of 2022, SIUE. Silvey is averaging 4.7 points per game for the Cougars, who are seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference and 8-20.





Tyler Butler, Belleville East Class of 2021, SIUE. Butler has suited up four games for the Cougars, who are seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference and 8-20.

Lamiya Terrell, Belleville West Class of 2022, SWIC.

Grace Riley, Belleville East Class of 2021, SWIC

Riley Jansen, Breese Central Class of 2022, SWIC

Casandra Sams, Belleville West Class of 2021, SWIC

Belleville West Class of 2021, SWIC Miah Weems, Breese Central Class of 2021, SWIC