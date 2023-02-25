Photo by WWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER.COM

Subject: For Immediate Release: VVA Launches Campaign Addressing Aging Veterans Healthcare



February 21, 2023

VVA Launches Campaign Addressing Aging Veterans’ Healthcare



(Washington, D.C) – “As of 2022, more than 5 million additional veterans may be eligible to enter the Veteran Health Administration healthcare system because of the PACT Act, undoubtedly putting intense stress on an already overtaxed system. The 6.4 million Vietnam-era veterans (median age of 71), make up the largest cohort of veterans in the U.S. As they age, their healthcare needs expand and become more complex,” Vietnam Veterans of America National President Jack McManus commented. FOLLOW THIS LINK FOR MORE INFO>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/vva-launches-campaign-addressing-aging-veterans-healthcare

