Washington State
VVA Launches Campaign Addressing Aging Veterans Healthcare

7 days ago

IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 21, 2023
(Washington, D.C) – "As of 2022, more than 5 million additional veterans may be eligible to enter the Veteran Health Administration healthcare system because of the PACT Act, undoubtedly putting intense stress on an already overtaxed system. The 6.4 million Vietnam-era veterans (median age of 71), make up the largest cohort of veterans in the U.S. As they age, their healthcare needs expand and become more complex," Vietnam Veterans of America National President Jack McManus commented.

