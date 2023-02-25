Open in App
Danville, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Abortion clinic coming to Danville

By Jamal Williams,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNJ1P_0kzAeuPy00

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — A new abortion clinic is on the way to Danville.

Mayor Rickey Williams said an organization bought a vacant building at north Logan Ave. and Kimber St. during the Tuesday City Council meeting.

Several other organizations were surprised by the purchase. Including the Women’s Care Clinic. Executive Director Mariah Hanson said she was a bit surprised by the purchase.

Her clinic provides health care services but is pro-life. She believes this new place doesn’t align with Danville’s goals of having healthy families.

“We continue to do what we do. We do what we do really well. And we want to see families thrive. We want to see women thrive; we want to see children thrive.”

But despite being hesitant, she said open dialogue is important with all businesses coming to Danville.

“Any new entity that comes in that’s serving women or anything with healthcare we want to communicate with, have an open relationship with. We at Women’s Care Clinic continue to do what we do. What do stays the same, what we do doesn’t change.”

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois Jennifer Welch sent a statement WCIA 3 saying: ‘They support expanding equitable access to abortion care to all those who need it in our safe haven state.’ She also said productive healthcare is a human right and we need as many providers as possible.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Danville, IL newsLocal Danville, IL
Celebrating Central Illinois: Honoring Black History
Urbana, IL1 day ago
ACLU representative to lead conversation on Danville traffic stop disparity
Danville, IL1 day ago
Families organize ‘Save Schlarman’ community forum
Danville, IL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rantoul VFW grants a veteran’s wish
Rantoul, IL1 day ago
Shelter medicine program at University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital addressing pet overpopulation
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Volunteers collect recyclables for Fighting Illini, Fighting Waste initiative
Champaign, IL22 hours ago
Occupants displaced following Champaign house fire
Champaign, IL22 hours ago
Meet Leena: a local kid reaching hearts and making an impact
Champaign, IL4 hours ago
Activists call for crisis pregnancy center accountability, asking Urbana City Council for help
Urbana, IL2 days ago
Crews called to fire at Champaign-Urbana MTD building used by Urbana School District
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Illini Cat Club to host all-breed cat show
Champaign, IL5 hours ago
WCIA’s Jacob Dickey takes part in Read Across America Day
Rantoul, IL1 day ago
Fiberoptic construction projects in many areas of Champaign
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Willow Tree Mission’s new storefront open
Monticello, IL2 days ago
Champaign man convicted in Danville double murder
Danville, IL3 days ago
ARPA funding allocation finalized by City of Urbana
Urbana, IL3 days ago
Urbana doctor weighs in: Dangers of zero-calorie sweeteners
Urbana, IL1 day ago
$2M in ARPA funds going to new Urbana Park District health and wellness center
Urbana, IL3 days ago
Champaign therapist shares tips for supporting teen mental health
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Champaign FD responds to fire in south Champaign
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Everyday Heroes: U of I students riding cross country for cancer research
Champaign, IL9 hours ago
Mahomet family spreads awareness for Rare Disease Day
Mahomet, IL2 days ago
Ask Angi: Top renovation trends for 2023
Champaign, IL1 day ago
New UI program connecting entrepreneurs with alumni, creating new jobs and companies
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Central Illinois towns remember gun violence victim with a day in his honor
Urbana, IL3 days ago
Fugitive wanted for multiple crimes arrested in Danville
Danville, IL1 day ago
New John Deere facility coming to Mattoon
Mattoon, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy