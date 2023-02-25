Abortion clinic coming to Danville

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — A new abortion clinic is on the way to Danville.

Mayor Rickey Williams said an organization bought a vacant building at north Logan Ave. and Kimber St. during the Tuesday City Council meeting.

Several other organizations were surprised by the purchase. Including the Women’s Care Clinic. Executive Director Mariah Hanson said she was a bit surprised by the purchase.

Her clinic provides health care services but is pro-life. She believes this new place doesn’t align with Danville’s goals of having healthy families.

“We continue to do what we do. We do what we do really well. And we want to see families thrive. We want to see women thrive; we want to see children thrive.”

But despite being hesitant, she said open dialogue is important with all businesses coming to Danville.

“Any new entity that comes in that’s serving women or anything with healthcare we want to communicate with, have an open relationship with. We at Women’s Care Clinic continue to do what we do. What do stays the same, what we do doesn’t change.”

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois Jennifer Welch sent a statement WCIA 3 saying: ‘They support expanding equitable access to abortion care to all those who need it in our safe haven state.’ She also said productive healthcare is a human right and we need as many providers as possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.