We Are Aiken County: Aiken County Public Library site once housed a school

The site of the Aiken County Public Library has been home to more than just books over the years.

Aiken Academy was housed at the site in a one-story frame house, according to information provided by Amanda Baldowski, reference librarian for Aiken County Public Library. The South Carolina General Assembly authorized the Aiken Institute in the 1888 and it merged with Aiken Academy. The one-story building was used until a new building, which is the north wing of the current library, was constructed. Additions were made to the building in 1913 and 1930.

According to a Chronology of the Aiken County Public Library, in 1913 the Henderson Annex was built with a second bell tower. During the 1930 renovation two wings were added to the back of the building .

In the book “Aiken County Schools: A Pictorial History and More” by Allen Riddick, it states that Aiken Institute opened Sept. 27, 1891.

In 1936, Aiken Institute became Aiken Elementary, Baldowski said, and the school moved to a new location on Pine Log Road in 1986.

Information from Baldowski stated that the Aiken County Public Library moved into the former Aiken Elementary building in 1990 after it was renovated. According to a Library Use Feasibility Study from September 1985, the library moved to its current location for several reasons, including interest in preserving a historic building, an accessible location due to it being downtown, better parking, and the inside allowed for a more open floor plan.

In his book, Riddick states the 1913 addition to the school became the library.

Following the earlier renovations, the building was renovated again in 1990 and 2022, Baldowski said. The 1990 renovation added the first elevator to the building and joined the two wings that were constructed in 1930, according to a Chronology of the Aiken County Public Library. In the most recent renovation, the library was updated to 21st century standards.

“The Aiken County Public Library location is great, with ample parking and close proximity to so many other Aiken establishments,” Baldowski said. “The front door is within walking distance of the Library Park, which gives families the opportunity to visit both on the same trip. During the recent renovation, care was taken to maintain the library's historic features while increasing accessibility and modernizing the facility. We now have two elevators, an improved front stairway entrance, and additional meeting spaces for use by community members.”

The Aiken County Public Library is located at 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information on the library, visit https://www.abbe-lib.org/.